Mercedes-Benz Discusses Chinese Production Of EQC

57 M BY GASGOO

Plus, a lot of new PHEVs in the pipeline too.

In 2018, Mercedes-Benz sold a total of 674,125 vehicles (including Smart) in China with a year-on-year growth of 10.3%. The German premium car brand plans to roll out 15 new models in this country, including the new E-Class, the mid-cycle refresh GLC L, the all-new GLE and the all-new EQC, the automaker told local media on January 29.

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class will replace the 3.0T engine with the M264 turbocharged inline-four engine, still hooked up to 9-speed automatic manual transmission.

Its exterior will retain the design of the existing model. The grille featuring two or three horizontally-placed slats is flanked by eye-catching headlights. The bumper stretches across the lower part of the front face. As to the side profile, waistlines stretch from the front wing to the taillight cluster. The new model offers the tires in two sizes of 18 inches and 19 inches and packs an exhaust layout with dual stacks of pipes on each side.

All-new Mercedes-Benz EQC

The all-new Mercedes-Benz EQC is likely to be produced by Beijing Benz in early 2019 and go on sale in the second half of the year.

The vehicle features two asynchronous motors with compact electric drivetrains at each axle, which give the EQC the confident and sporty characteristics of a 4MATIC all-wheel drive vehicle, delivering 402 hp and 564 lb-ft of torque. With the ability to fast-charge from 10% to 80% in 40 minutes, the EQC is poised to conquer any highway.

All-new Mercedes-Benz GLE

Based on the MHA platform, the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLE measures 4,924mm long, 1,947mm wide and 1,795mm tall with a wheelbase that spans 2,995mm.

Powering the vehicle will be a 3.0-litre turbo engine or a M264 2.0-litre turbo engine assisted by a 48-volt system. All variants transmit an exemplary performance with a 9-speed automatic manual transmission.

All-new Mercedes-Benz CLA

The all-new Mercedes-Benz CLA measures 4,688mm long, 1,830mm wide and 1,439mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,729mm. Based on the MFA2 platform, the new vehicle will offer two engine variants, namely, a 1.3-litre turbo and a 2.0-litre turbo engine, paired with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Part of variants will be equipped with the 4MATIC all-wheel drive system.

Source: Gasgoo