  1. Home
  2. General
  3. Meet The All Electric Arcimoto FUV

Meet The All Electric Arcimoto FUV

3 H BY MARK KANE

Are 3 wheels better than 4?

The Fast Lane Car recently had the opportunity to test drive the new all-electric three-wheeler Arcimoto FUV (Fun Utility Vehicle), which is now in pilot production stage.

The rainy weather was not necessarily welcoming for testing a vehicle like this, but with the small roof it’s better covered than an ordinary motorcycle anyways (the Arcimoto is typically classified as a motorcycle).

TFL now says that Arcimoto feels like a big scooter and is solid and flat in the corners and quiet.

See Also
Arcimoto Kicks Off Production Of Pilot Run Of Electric FUV
If You Don't Watch This Arcimoto Q2 Video, You'll Regret It
Arcimoto Gets Amped, Delivers On Signature Series Promise

Is this the future of city driving? Well, it depends if you are willing to pay $11,900 (base model price without accessories and customization) and whether or not you accept that it’s more motorcycle than a car. In sunny states, it could be an excellent city runabout.

Arcimoto FUV

Categories: General, Videos

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!