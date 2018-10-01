Meet The All Electric Arcimoto FUV

3 H BY MARK KANE

Are 3 wheels better than 4?

The Fast Lane Car recently had the opportunity to test drive the new all-electric three-wheeler Arcimoto FUV (Fun Utility Vehicle), which is now in pilot production stage.

The rainy weather was not necessarily welcoming for testing a vehicle like this, but with the small roof it’s better covered than an ordinary motorcycle anyways (the Arcimoto is typically classified as a motorcycle).

TFL now says that Arcimoto feels like a big scooter and is solid and flat in the corners and quiet.

Is this the future of city driving? Well, it depends if you are willing to pay $11,900 (base model price without accessories and customization) and whether or not you accept that it’s more motorcycle than a car. In sunny states, it could be an excellent city runabout.