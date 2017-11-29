Meet The Electric School Bus Of Our Dreams – 120 Mile chargE debuts (video)

19 hours ago by Mark Kane

IC Bus, a wholly owned subsidiary of Navistar, has unveiled its first all-electric school bus – the chargE, from the 2017 National Association for Pupil Transportation Annual Conference and Trade Show.

The chargE concept is fully operational, and isscheduled for production in 2019.

The all-electric range of the ebus is stated at 120 miles (193 km), with the power-train using a 260 kW electric motor.

And as it turns out, the Volkswagen Truck & Bus group was already engaged in the development of the chargE, following an earlier Navistar/Volkswagen partnership in electric medium-duty truck segment.

“IC Bus today unveiled the IC Electric Bus chargE™, its new electric CE Series concept school bus developed with its alliance partner, Volkswagen Truck & Bus. The chargE was designed to give customers a zero-emissions school bus option while lowering the total cost of ownership and offering user-friendly options and features with diesel-like performance.” “The new chargE concept electric school bus incorporates a common group electric drivetrain from Volkswagen Truck & Bus that is quiet, does not produce any emissions, and can be built to address any school bus customer’s specific requirements. The range of the chargE can exceed 120 miles, while the powertrain can deliver up to 260 kW (about 349 peak horsepower).” “At the inaugural North American Commercial Vehicle Show in Atlanta this past September, Navistar and Volkswagen Truck & Bus Group announced plans to develop an electric-powered, medium-duty vehicle for Navistar’s Core (U.S. and Canada) market, which it also expects to launch as early as 2019. The chargE concept vehicle represents the second electric powertrain vehicle coming out of the alliance built with a common group electric drivetrain from Volkswagen Truck & Bus.”

Bill Kozek, senior vice president, Strategic Initiatives, Navistar said:

“The chargE demonstrates how our alliance with Volkswagen Truck & Bus is allowing us to move even faster into electric powertrains and other advanced technologies, thanks to our ability to leverage both companies’ technology investments and components,”.

Trish Reed, vice president and general manager, IC Bus said: