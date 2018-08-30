Meet The R-Zentric Tesla Model 3R By RevoZport

55 M BY MARK KANE

RevoZport R-Zentric Model 3R…say that one five times fast.

After the aftermarket aerokit for Tesla Model X (and earlier the Model S), Hong Kong-based RevoZport Racing Technology is now introducing a special package for the Tesla Model 3, called R-Zentric Model 3R.

It’s designed to increase performance through extended trackwidth by 30mm overall (by 15mm on each side), lighter wheels (21″ forged aluminum), aero kit (light carbon composite parts), enlarged brakes and a trick geometry setup. The cost of the package is $9,500, which is a lot of cash, but it does provide you with a unique-looking Model 3. Hot or not? You decide.

“As the name suggests, the R-Zentric M3R is designed with a focus on the Model 3 achieving a ‘Rack Track’ type performance. By extending the track width by 15mm on each side, accommodating the front with the lightweight forged aluminum wheels in 9J with 255 tires while the rear wheels at 11J with 305mm tires. The setup ensures that the highest demands of power delivery particularly when cornering are achieved and that maximum traction is continuously maintained. The aero kit, particularly, the rear end of the Model 3R is heavily inspired by the new Tesla Roadster. Designed entirely through CAD and CFD, the carbon fiber composite components fitted to the Model 3R are custom designed following extensive research and using sophisticated state of the art manufacturing processes that deliver to the very highest quality standards. *All carbon fiber are finished with a choice of Gloss, Matt/Satin or Forged”

4 photos

Form the shop:

Product Name: RevoZport R-Zentric Model 3R

P/N: T MO3 2 M3R K100 Description: Complete Aerokit consist of 15 pcs of add on parts including the following: Front Splitter with Side Blades

Front Extended Fenders

Extended Side Skirts

Rear Ground Tunnel System

M3R GT Spoiler Material: Carbon Kevlar Composite Price: $9,500 for both versions – Carbon (Gloss/Matte)

Source: RevoZport