McLaren P1 Successor Confirmed For 2025 Arrival

58 M BY VANJA KLJAIC

The only question that remains is whether this thing will be a hybrid or fully electric

This year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed saw two huge announcements by McLaren. First, the company revealed their plans for an all-new, 18 strong hybrid model range, set to arrive from 2020. Second, the Woking-based automotive powerhouse revealed plans for a successor to one of its most dazzling machines. The McLaren P1. The vehicle will be a part of McLaren’s Ultimate Series – a model range consisting of halo cars that serve to promote the brand’s broader line-up.

Set to arrive no later than 2025, the vehicle will be “as shocking or surprising as the P1 was” according to the McLaren boss, Mike Flewitt. Flewitt states that the vehicle is set to take performance – on and off the road – to a completely new level. We’ve even heard some rumors that the successor to the P1 might actually be a completely electric hypercar – something similar or a direct competitor to the Rimac C2, revealed earlier this year. Whatever it is, it’ll certainly push the benchmark for high-performance machines even further.

“[A next-generation P1] was never going to be a halfway house model for us,” Flewitt said. “It will be the ultimate expression of McLaren’s technology and performance prowess.”

The McLaren P1 does the 0-62mph (0-100km/h) run in just 2.8 seconds. It can attain a rate of acceleration, going from 0-124mph (0-200km/h) in just 6.8 seconds and continue to a limited top speed of 217 mph (350 km/h). The P1 comes with a curb weight of just 3,411 lb (1,547) and thus achieves a whopping power-to-weight ratio of 593 bhp/ tonne. With power levels going up and weight going down with every new hypercar – mostly due to advancements in composites – we can only imagine what the successor to this monster will be able to do.

Source: AutoCar