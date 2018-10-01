Mazda Announces Electrification Of All Cars By 2030

31 M BY MARK KANE

There will be even all-electric models too.

Mazda is one of those long-standing electric car doubters, but in its latest press release, the Japanese brand announced an electrification strategy that envisions electrification of the entire lineup by 2030.

The company intends to hybridize its cars as the forecast for 2030 is that 95% of sales will fall on ICEs combined with some form of electrification. the remaining 5% will be all-electric models. There are already brands that achieve more than 5% in plug-in sales, which only shows how different Mazda’s strategy is with a target of 5% BEVs in 12 years.

Anyways, we appreciate that Mazda finally will begin electrification and hopefully plug-in hybrids will become a decent part of sales. The goal for 2050 is to lower the corporate average “well-to-wheel” carbon dioxide emissions by 90% (compared to 2010).

The EVs will be developed in-house, although we can’t exclude borrowing powertrains from Toyota.

The two first electric cars are to be a BEV and an electric car with a newly developed range extender powered by Mazda’s small, lightweight and exceptionally quiet rotary engine. It’s expected thatthe current plan is to launch first electric model in 2020 (one year later than previously anticipated).

– In-house development of electric vehicles will leverage the advantages of electric drive systems and be guided by Mazda’s unique human-centered development philosophy that focuses on human traits and sensibilities.

– Mazda will develop two battery electric vehicles, one powered solely by battery and another that pairs a battery with a newly developed range extender powered by Mazda’s small, lightweight and exceptionally quiet rotary engine. The range extender will recharge the battery when necessary to effectively increase the vehicle’s driving range.

– The concept behind the rotary-powered range extender was to leverage the rotary engine’s small size and high power output to make multiple electrification technology solutions possible via a shared packaging layout.

– Taking advantage of the rotary engine’s compatibility with gaseous fuels, the rotary-powered range extender is designed to also burn liquefied petroleum gas and provide a source of electricity in emergencies.

