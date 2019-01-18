Mary Barra Says GM Has Never Replaced A Chevy Volt Or Bolt Battery Pack
Mary Barra talks plant closures, autonomy and electric vehicles.
On Wednesday, General Motors’ CEO Mary Barra sat down with KC Crane for an interview at the Automotive News World Congress in Detroit. GM had been taking a lot of heat in recent weeks over their decision to idle 4 U.S. plants and discontinue several low selling vehicles.
All plants are set for closure following negotiations with the United Automobile Workers union. Among the models cut was the popular Chevy Volt plug-in hybrid. Barra used the interview to address the plant closures. She also laid out more of her vision for the future of electric and autonomous vehicle development.
According to Barra, the automaker had to make the decision to cut their losses. Most of the plants on the chopping block had been operating at 30-40% of their capacity for several years. It was important that the automaker “outperform the cycle.” Especially ahead of possible economic downturn and a period of rapid technological change. Barra believes that GM needed to begin a transformation while the economy was still strong.
Autonomy and Electricity
During the talk, she re-iterated the importance of re-positioning Cadillac as a technological leader. GM plans to accomplish this by making Cadillac the automaker’s premiere EV brand. Cadillac is expected to launch their electric crossover as a 2021 or 2022 model. But she has confirmed that Chevrolet and other nameplates will continue to see new EV product.
On the autonomous front, Barra says new Cruise Automation CEO Dan Ammann is especially passionate about self driving tech. They believe there is “room for personal autonomous vehicles” in the future. However, Cruise is currently focused on launching a consumer ride sharing company. Barra also denied rumors of Cruise being spun off into it’s own IPO, saying they want to keep EV and AV development “under one roof.”
One interesting statement made was that the automaker has never replaced a battery pack. According to Automotive News:
Barra: We've sold over 200,000 electric vehicles — and we have yet to replace a battery pack. #ANWorldCongress
— Automotive News (@Automotive_News) January 17, 2019
Since Automotive News has not yet provided the full transcript or video, the context for this statement is unknown. If taken at face value, this does not sound correct. Some Bolt EV owners claimed to receive fresh packs after a battery recall early last year. Although the majority of owners simply received a software update to alert them if an issue occurred.
Naturally, at least some battery packs have been replaced under warranty due to this or other defects. However, her statement almost certainly references battery degradation. Battery packs from General Motors and Tesla have far outlasted projections at the start of this decade. Chevrolet has previously stated that the Chevy Volt has had a whopping zero Volt batteries replaced due to “general capacity degradation.” Unfortunately, not all automakers can make this claim.
Source: Automotive News
9 Comments on "Mary Barra Says GM Has Never Replaced A Chevy Volt Or Bolt Battery Pack"
Yeah upper management, especially Ms. Barra at GM, seem expert at talking all day yet saying nothing. They mostly seem to want to leave investors with a ‘good feeling’ about the company.
The 200,000 cars and not one replacement is discounted by our own Sean M. here who had his ELR pack replaced, therefore she shows herself to have no scruples – not surprising when she is closing Canadian Plants without even paying back all the money the Canadian Feds, and Ontario Province loaned them when they were hurting; its no surprise she so freely LIES.
The one thing they do actually do, is copy their peer’s actions – so since Mark Farley is making electrified trucks, so will Mary – even though they vehemently deny ever doing so now. They won’t sit idly by and watch market share evaporate all the way over to Ford.
Of course. The volt buyers won’t substantially go for the BOLT, they’ll buy the Clarity and Prius Prime.
That’s great Mary, but your leases suck. And the dealer experience is exactly like it was many many years ago. Where is your small BEV SUV you could be building in one of the five plants you’re about to close⁉️⁉️
i had my battery replaced last year due to degradation on my ELR. the pack lasted only 4 years. GM was nice enough to replace it.
Interesting, Sean. Thanks. How many miles did you put on your ELR?
31k
“…we have yet to replace a battery pack.”
“Since Automotive News has not yet provided the full transcript or video, the context for this statement is unknown. If taken at face value, this does not sound correct.”
Yeah, that can’t be right. Nor do I think Ms. Barra is the sort of person to try to tell such an obvious, Trumpian lie. Perhaps her comment was quoted out of context?
Agreed, there must be some context missing from AN or Barra meant to provide a more specific, nuanced statement but misspoke.
That could be true. But that doesn’t mean they don’t have defective cells occasionally.
I have seen them repairing certain Volt battery pack. The dealer basically replaced one of the defective cell inside the pack. And I have only seen 1 in the last 8 years.