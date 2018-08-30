Martha’s Vineyard Buses Get Wirelessly Charged Up With 200-kW System

4 H BY MARK KANE

The Vineyard goes electric.

The Vineyard Transit Authority (VTA) that operates on Martha’s Vineyard island in Massachusetts plans to convert all diesel buses to battery electric.

Moreover, the first batch of 10 BYD electric buses will be retrofitted with Momentum Dynamics‘ wireless charging systems. VTA ordered three 200 kW wireless on-route charging stations for the buses to achieve virtually unlimited driving range.

VTA intends to add more wireless charging stations at bus stops in the future and to build battery energy storage systems – 250-500 kWh to lighten gird burden.

For Momentum Dynamics its third bus project in the U.S. and apparently more is coming.

“Three co-located 200 kilowatt (kW) wireless charging systems will be installed at the Church Street Visitors Center in Edgartown, MA in time for the island’s 2019 tourist season. Smart charging capabilities provide the VTA with the tools to manage utility load during wireless charging events. Additionally, VTA is installing 250-500 kWh battery storage systems to allow the VTA Maintenance and Operations Center to operate as a micro-grid optimized to charge electric vehicles. As the VTA transitions to a fully-electric bus fleet, on-route charging sites will be added, each of which will operate as an independent micro-grid, supported by energy storage. Momentum Dynamics’ wireless charging systems will be retrofitted into the first 10 BYD electric buses in VTA’s fleet. The system has a proven 94% efficiency from utility to battery providing on-route high power charging, critical in converting VTA’s fleet to battery electric buses. Installed in the roadway, on-route charging allows buses to be recharged multiple times each day during scheduled stops. In as little as five minutes, the buses can receive enough energy to fuel a complete circulation loop. This practice enables unlimited driving range.”

Momentum’s CEO Andrew Daga said: