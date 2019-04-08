In March Plug-In Electric Car Sales In France Set New Record
Renault ZOE and Tesla Model 3 were the majority of BEV sales.
In March, plug-in electric car sales in France increased by 16% year-over-year to a new record of 6,934 and a market share of 2.72%. The all-electric passenger car category also reached a new high:
- Passenger BEVs: 4,614 (record) registrations (up 14%) at 2.04% market share
- Passenger PHEVs: 1,522 registrations (up 28%) at 0.67% market share
- Light commercial BEVs: 798 registrations (up 5.6%)
- Total: 6,934
Plug-in car sales in France – March 2019
Renault ZOE finally found a volume contender in its home market in the form of the Tesla Model 3, although it still maintained its domination in March at 1,536 new registrations (Model 3 had 1,153).
Nissan LEAF and Kia Niro EV also significantly contributed to the new records with 455 and 299 new registrations.
Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations were provided by L’Avere-France:
Passenger BEVs
Commercial BEVs
Passenger PHEVs
