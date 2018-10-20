Mann Joins Saudi Formula E Test Line Up With Dragon

An extra slot has handed been to teams that agree to run a female driver in addition to their regular racers during the one-day test on 16 December.

Dragon had been the only remaining team yet to announce its full line-up for the test, with the Audi and Jaguar squads running a single entry.

“I have actually never driven an electric car, let alone an electric race car,” said Mann.

“So to have this opportunity to return to my roots and drive an open wheel car again on a tight street course is something that I am looking forward to immensely.

“I am very excited [about] the challenge of driving a Formula E car, and I applaud Formula E for their forward thinking in creating opportunities for female racers.

“It is empowering to have the chance to engage with a championship [that] is giving the opportunity to elevate female talent the right way.”

Dragon owner and team principal Jay Penske added: “We are looking forward to working with Pippa at the test in Riyadh.

“She has a lot of experience across a wide range of motorsports disciplines, and we expect her to provide valuable feedback on the Penske EV-3 package.”

The test will mark Mann’s first outing in a single seater car outside of the IndyCar series and the Indianapolis 500 since she took part in two races of the Auto GP championship in 2012.