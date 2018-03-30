MAN Jumps On Electric Truck & Bus Bandwagon

2 H BY MARK KANE

MAN announced the unveiling of its first all-electric distribution truck – the MAN eTGM, and first all-electric bus – the MAN Lion’s City E, at upcoming IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018 in September

The MAN Lion’s City E is a 12-meter electric bus that will be offered with powertrains from 160 to 270 kW. We must say that the bus looks sharp.

The MAN eTGM is a 26 tonnes distribution truck that will join the electric eTGE van, based on the Volkswagen e-Crafter.

As MAN is part of the Volkswagen Group, soon the electric tech will propagate to other brands of the group worldwide.