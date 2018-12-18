Malta’s First Car Sharing Club Introduces 150 Renault ZOE

The project is backed by the government, which provides 450 parking spaces throughout Malta and Gozo that are reserved exclusively for GoTo Malta. Each parking space will get a charging point, as GoTo Malta is installing 225 dual output charging pillars (450 stalls total).

Malta targets a total of 5,000 electric cars by 2020.

Renau, on the other hand, expects that by the end of this year it will have over 5,000 electric vehicles in various car sharing schemes in 23 countries.

“Malta’s drivers are now able to significantly lower their motoring costs and help preserve their country’s natural beauty following the island’s first ever car-sharing club’s opening with a fleet of 150 all-electric Renault ZOE superminis.

GoTo Malta, which exclusively offers the Renault ZOE for its new car-sharing initiative, provides Maltese motorists with a convenient, cost-saving alternative to car ownership, while also educating them to the benefits of electric vehicles and reducing the densely populated island’s car parking issues.

The Maltese government has pledged its support by promising to provide 450 parking spaces throughout Malta and Gozo that are reserved exclusively for the GoTo Malta Renault ZOEs and which will be strategically located in high-use parking areas. To charge the zero-emissions-in-use hatchbacks and optimise convenience for its members, GoTo Malta is substantially enhancing the island’s public charging infrastructure by installing 225 charging pillars around the island, creating 450 charging points.

GoTo Malta’s Renault ZOE order will be a boost to the goal of the country’s government to have 5,000 electric vehicles on Malta’s roads by 2020, both in increasing the current amount and, importantly, giving those who are considering switching from a traditional, ICE vehicle to an EV the opportunity to see how all-electric motoring is compatible with their lifestyle.

It is also the second time that the government of Malta has officially endorsed Renault EVs. In 2013 it partnered with Groupe Renault France to launch the Demo-EV initiative, a project which saw the manufacturer’s electric vehicles used by a select number of volunteers who documented their experiences of driving an EV on Maltese roads over a period of three months.

GoTo Malta opted for the award-winning Renault ZOE following an initial pilot scheme that saw an array of drivers complete over 600 journeys on the island’s roads. Feedback was overwhelmingly positive with testers praising the five-door hatchback’s ease-of-use and practicality. The experiences of CAR2GO Israel – GoTo Malta’s parent company – in using the Renault ZOE also influenced the decision, the business having earlier this year established a car-sharing scheme for inhabitants and visitors to Haifa using a fleet of 100 Renault ZOEs.

Members of GoTo Malta enjoy 24-hour, instant access to the new Renaults and are able to book a ZOE easily and efficiently via an app. Underlining the cost-saving benefits of the car sharing scheme, GoTo Malta has calculated that its service is around only half the cost of local taxis.

All of GoTo Malta’s ZOEs have been prepared, including the application of the distinctive livery, and supplied by Kind’s Auto Sales Ltd, Malta’s official Renault importer. Ordered in Dynamique Nav trim, the standard specification includes hands-free keycard, automatic lights and wipers, rear parking sensors, cruise control, climate control, 7-inch R-Link infotainment system with voice-controlled TomTom sat nav, electric windows and LED Daytime Running Lights.

Power is provided by the new-for-2018 R110 electric motor and the Z.E 40 battery that provides a 186-mile real world range, which is more than enough to fully explore a great deal of Malta on a single charge. The usability of the Renault ZOE is further enhanced through its flexible charging options.”