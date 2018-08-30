Mahle Joins Electric Drive Segment With New Traction Motors

“J.D. Kehoe, director of Product Development, Filtration and Engine Peripherals for MAHLE Filter Systems in North America, said greater internal combustion engine (ICE) downsizing, 48-volt hybridization, and electric traction motors are all affecting powertrain development.

MAHLE produces high-voltage and low-voltage traction motors for full-sized vehicles, as well as for off-road 2-wheel- and 4-wheel-drive leisure vehicles.”

“Kehoe noted that 48-volt electrical systems also are gaining acceptance. To meet the challenge, MAHLE has developed electrified HVAC systems and electric auxiliary components such as electric oil coolers and hydraulic pumps. Even electrified riding mowers and material handling equipment have become more common.

MAHLE’s 48-volt drive systems are supplied with integrated electronics to govern a typical output of 14 kW (19 horsepower) and have been demonstrated on passenger vehicles such as the SMART.”

“MAHLE’s high-voltage traction motors for automobiles employ Imbedded Permanent Magnet (IPM) technology. The motors are liquid-cooled and are governed by MAHLE-designed-and-patented liquid-cooled controllers.

Manufacturers may specify voltages from 200 to 400 volts, based on a motor’s battery pack. Power delivered by each motor, up to 100 kW (134 horsepower), will depend on vehicle design.

MAHLE also offers automakers higher-voltage motors. These IPM motors operate in the 400-800-volt range, with up to 96-percent efficiency and peak power output up to 180 kW, or 240 horsepower. The design is flexible and adaptable to customer requirements.”