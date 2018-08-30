Mad Max Motorcycle Road Rage Captured On TeslaCam

2 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

Flips up his plate and flips off the Model 3.

Word to the wise and, more importantly, the not-so-wise: a lot of Tesla vehicles now have Teslacam enabled. It gives dashcam functionality to the cars using their front-facing camera, and so now drivers can now record 10-minute clips of what is captured by the built-in eye. This means any road-raging shenanigans are likely to be caught on camera, and some may end up facing consequences for losing their cool. This video (above) is a prime example of how this can happen.

The footage, from the TeSLAExPo YouTube channel, shows a Model 3 driver using the Navigate on Autopilot feature making his way from an on-ramp into heavy, slow-moving traffic. As the car makes its second leftward lane change, the antagonist in this clip is apparently offended by the move and seems to think the car should have let him go by before switching lanes. He makes his displeasure known through shouting and a series of gestures before making a final ill-advised move. He pulls in front of the car, flips up his license plate so it can’t be seen and slows way down and seems to try to get our narrator to engage in some sort of aggressive driving.

Luckily, the Tesla driver keeps his cool and the motorbike gives up and continues down the road. But, the story doesn’t end there. In the video, the driver relates that he had actually captured the plate number earlier and reported the incident to the authorities. Besides the aggressive behavior, rigging your tag so it can easily be flipped up and obscured is something law enforcement frowns upon, and it’s likely our angry biker friend will soon get an interesting visit. Seems all’s well that ends well.

It makes us wonder, though. As more manufacturers turn car cameras into owner-exploitable dashcams, will it have an effect on this sort of behavior? We can only hope. The roads are already dangerous enough without road rage nonsense.

Knew it is going to happen sooner than later, Mad Max setting is already causing road rage haha :). Driving down the highway at around 25-30mph in heavy traffic while on Navigate on AP in Mad Max when a motorcyclist in a sport bike didn’t like me signaling and changing lane in his way of speeding and lane splitting. He decided to lane split really extremely close to my vehicle while flipping me off and cursing at me that I didn’t signal long enough? In no moment in time did he almost get hit. I saw him and AP saw him before making a safe lane change. I feel it’s his ego thinking that he is invisible and people should respect him because he has a cool sport bike. So I decided to not let him waste any more of my time and tried to avoid him speeding up but he continued to harass me and attempted to brake check / or try to cause me to hit him and hide his license plate so prob up to no good not knowing I already had it in earlier clips and I have other aftermarket dash-cam, but he probably came to his senses that it’s a 3 tons vehicle vs human flesh and took off with a last birdy for good measure. Subject description (white male, in his 20’s, ~5’11’, medium built ~180lb), CHP and local PD has his license plate and face image and is looking to talk to him soon. Stay safe out there and avoid engaging in any road rage despite being in MAD MAX!

