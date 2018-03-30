Let’s Take A Look Inside The Nissan LEAF 40-kWh Battery

3 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

Similar, but not the same as previous packs.

For 2018, the Nissan LEAF not only got a complete makeover of its exterior, it also got a significant upgrade to that most important electric vehicle component of all: its battery. Now packing 40 kWh — 10 kWh more than its immediate predecessor — it boasts a comfortable range of 151 miles, according to the EPA. But ever wonder how it differs inside?

The enterprising souls of the EVs Enhanced YouTube channel who, judging by their accent seem to be located somewhere in New Zealand, have just what you need to cure your curiosity. It’s a pretty brief video (above), but it’s all they need to point out how it differs from previous packs. In fact, it’s kind of impressive that they could spot some pretty tiny nuances.

Taking them at their word, the 2018 pack uses the same enclosure as before, and even the shares the same pin patterns in the exterior connectors. Inside, the familiarity continues with the modules having the same form factor, though with more energy dense cells within them. The first difference mentioned is regarding the current sensor. It has four wires leading to it instead of three. Apparently, this new component has two sensors inside to better perform their task.

The next big difference is the pack’s main fuse. Because this new iteration puts out more current under full throttle, it’s been upgraded and relocated within the box.

Besides giving us insight into this new arrangement, the video whets our appetite for what’s coming next for Nissan’s stalwart electric vehicle standard bearer. Next year should bring a 60 kWh battery option and that one should be much different on the inside, as it is said to harbor a liquid-based temperature management system as well as much more range.

From the video’s description:

We open up a 40kWh battery pack from a 2018 Nissan Leaf to compare the visual differences between this and the previous 30kWh model.

Source: YouTube