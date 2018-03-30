Let’s Take A Look Inside The Nissan LEAF 40-kWh Battery
Similar, but not the same as previous packs.
For 2018, the Nissan LEAF not only got a complete makeover of its exterior, it also got a significant upgrade to that most important electric vehicle component of all: its battery. Now packing 40 kWh — 10 kWh more than its immediate predecessor — it boasts a comfortable range of 151 miles, according to the EPA. But ever wonder how it differs inside?
The enterprising souls of the EVs Enhanced YouTube channel who, judging by their accent seem to be located somewhere in New Zealand, have just what you need to cure your curiosity. It’s a pretty brief video (above), but it’s all they need to point out how it differs from previous packs. In fact, it’s kind of impressive that they could spot some pretty tiny nuances.
Taking them at their word, the 2018 pack uses the same enclosure as before, and even the shares the same pin patterns in the exterior connectors. Inside, the familiarity continues with the modules having the same form factor, though with more energy dense cells within them. The first difference mentioned is regarding the current sensor. It has four wires leading to it instead of three. Apparently, this new component has two sensors inside to better perform their task.
The next big difference is the pack’s main fuse. Because this new iteration puts out more current under full throttle, it’s been upgraded and relocated within the box.
Besides giving us insight into this new arrangement, the video whets our appetite for what’s coming next for Nissan’s stalwart electric vehicle standard bearer. Next year should bring a 60 kWh battery option and that one should be much different on the inside, as it is said to harbor a liquid-based temperature management system as well as much more range.
From the video’s description:
We open up a 40kWh battery pack from a 2018 Nissan Leaf to compare the visual differences between this and the previous 30kWh model.
Source: YouTube
13 Comments on "Let’s Take A Look Inside The Nissan LEAF 40-kWh Battery"
Would it possible (not easily but possible) to upgrade a 24kWh battery to this one? Nissan (or some smart shops) could make some money , plus the older batteries could be still usable for energy storage..
I don’t see why not. People have been replacing 24 kWh packs with 30 kWh packs for a while now. Programming the BMS always seems to be the biggest challenge with these conversions.
If you wait a year or two you will probably be to replace a 24 kWh with a 60 kWh pack with liquid cooling. If a 2018 pack fits in an older Leaf then a 2019 pack should fit. The radiator of a 2019 Leaf should bolt right in to a 2018 Leaf but older Leafs might require a custom radiator.
Youre a fool if you think Nissan, or any manufacturer, is going to easily or affordably allow consumers to upgrade their battery. You will never be able to throw a 60 kWh pack into a 24 kWh Leaf. Not gonna happen.
Whether or not Nissan is letting them people are swapping battery packs. Ford doesn’t even sell the 23 kWh battery for FFE anymore and you HAVE TO replace the 23 kWh pack if it goes bad with a 33 kWh pack. It doesn’t make sense for manufacturers to stock multiple batteries sizes if they can get people to buy the more expensive packs.
BMW and Renault will even do it for you and give you money back for the old battery.
If bolting on a radiator is all it takes for TMS, everyone would be doing it. TMS requires hookups to AC and heater to chill/heat the water as well as stronger AC/heat for large mass battery pack. Making non TMS leaf to have TMS would mean new AC and heater as well as extensive plumbing. At that point, you might as well buy 2019 Leaf with TMS (or buy a Bolt now).
Something I noticed with Bolt is stronger AC compared to SparkEV (which is quite strong compared to gassers). I suspect AC is beefed up not only for bigger cabin space, but larger battery.
By the way, another 110F degree day here in SoCal. Just 10 miles inland (50 miles from the beach), it will be over 122F! I saw a Leaf connected to charger at a mall when it was 105F yesterday, probably well over 110F over hot asphalt, and I couldn’t help but think how the battery must be cooking without TMS while the charger is adding even more heat to the battery during charge.
You’re just guessing as I am. We will find out next year when the 60 kWh pack comes out.
I forgot, the Leaf already has a radiator. The radiator cools the motor and the inverter but not the battery pack. Maybe the 60 kWh models will just have larger radiators.
You can battery swap packs but they have to be pack specific. Nissan has a program to replace old packs, and some of those packs are being used in stationary storage systems, as you suggest.
No. Nissan has taken active steps to prevent this. Each battery is cryptographically signed to prevent any swapping of batteries between vehicles without factory cooperation. Even batteries of same capacity can not be swapped between vehicles without factory provided “keys”. Seems to be one of the rare features in Leaf that was competently implemented. (not that crypto signing has been that complex for quite a few years now)
And since they’ve gone to this kind of extent to prevent swapping, it’s unlikely that they will ever support upgrades. They have also publicly stated that they will not, so rather then just being passive when it comes to swapping batteries, they’re actively trying to prevent it.
All those guys that are performing battery swaps would disagree with you.
Source please. MyNissanLeaf forums seem to indicate that no battery upgrades have been done. Some people speculate about the possibility of ripping open the battery and physicall swapping cells, but that’s hardly very practical for several reasons.
So, can we conclude from this that the performance and chemistry of the cells should be the same as the 30kwh?