Lucid Teams With Electrify America For Ultra Fast Charging

Lucid selects Electrify America for ultra-fast charging

Lucid Motors, after securing financing for further developments and market launch of Air in 2020, turns to another topic, which is fast charging for long-distance travel.

The company announced that it entered a preliminary agreement with Electrify America to provide Lucid customers with a nationwide electric vehicle charging plan.

As we know, Electrify America (part of Volkswagen Group) is investing $2 billion over ten years in zero emission vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, education, and awareness initiatives to help drive ZEV adoption. By the end of June, the company promises to install or have under construction over 2,000 DC ultra-fast chargers at nearly 500 sites in metro and highway locations across 40 states and 17 major cities.

Lucid says in its press release that it selected Electrify America after an extensive evaluation for two reasons, promised by Electrify America:

DC power levels of up to 350 kW (which doesn’t yet mean that Lucid Air will be able to take full power)

“Lucid was also attracted by Electrify America’s premium charging experience, providing EV drivers with safe and convenient charging locations that offer amenities like shopping, food, and restrooms.”

Peter Rawlinson, Chief Technology Officer of Lucid said:

“We are excited to be working with Electrify America given its extensive charging network and aggressive growth plans. The groundbreaking battery technology we developed for the Lucid Air allows class leading EPA range and ultra-fast charging with minimal cell degradation. Combining our technology with Electrify America’s network provides our customers with a comprehensive charging solution for their everyday lives,”

Giovanni Palazzo, President and CEO, Electrify America said: