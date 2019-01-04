This Lone Rivian R1T Electric Truck Video Shows All

15 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

We can’t get enough of this incredible electric truck. Build it now!

We sure hope Rivian can bring its R1T electric pickup truck to market, and sooner rather than later. Depending on timing, and what plays out with other automakers, it will likely be the world’s first production electric pickup truck. It’s not quite the same as the average truck on the market today. Some would argue that it falls short in certain areas, while others are quick to say it ups the ante on so many levels. Sure, Rivian didn’t design it to be a working truck. Instead, it built the R1T with the family in mind, along with a focus on storage, capability, innovation, and adventure.

Immediately following the LA Auto Show, we shared a wealth of videos showcasing the R1T. Sadly, news slowed not long after the epic show came to a close. While we wait for further announcements from Rivian, this newest R1T video helps satisfy our appetite. We can only wish the automaker much success and hope that its plans come to fruition.

Rivian, an electric vehicle manufacturer, has released information about the first of its two Electric Adventure Vehicles the R1T, an all-electric, 5-passenger pickup.

Rivian’s vehicles also feature a quad-motor system that delivers 147kW (197 horsepower) with precise torque control to each wheel, enabling active torque vectoring and maximum performance in every situation, from high-speed cornering to low-speed rock crawling. With 3,500 Nm of grounded torque per wheel (14,000 Nm of torque for the full vehicle), the R1T can reach 60 mph in 3 seconds and 100 mph in less than 7 seconds. This powertrain and chassis also enable the R1T’s tow rating of 11,000 pounds.

The battery is designed for fast charging with charging rates of up to 160kW. This enables approximately 200 miles of range to be added in 30 minutes of charging. In addition to DC fast-charging, an 11kW onboard charger facilitates rapid charging at a Level 2 charger.

The R1T will be produced at Rivian’s manufacturing plant in Normal Il, from late 2020.