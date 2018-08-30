City of London Aims To Be First Zero Emissions Zone In UK
City of London wants to reduce the number of cars and emissions.
There are too many cars in the city centers and the air is too polluted.
The City of London (one of the 33 districts that form Greater London) with its 1.12 square mile area could become the first large-scale zero-emission zone in UK.
The goal is to reduce the number of cars by 25% in 2030 and by 50% by 2044 (25 years from now) through various actions like a 15 mph (24 km/h) speed limit, congestion charge (separate from the current London Congestion Charge), gradual expansion of zero-emission zone (only for vehicles driving in electric mode) and specific limits on delivery vehicles will all come into play too.
The long-term transport strategy plan – once finalized and approved in early 2019 at the earliest – will “future-proof this world-class, growing business and culture centre” according to Chris Hayward, the City’s planning and transportation chief.
“The City’s aim to develop Britain’s first large-scale zero emission zone will begin with smaller-scale zero emission zones covering the Eastern City Cluster, and Barbican and Golden Lane areas.No specifics on how either the congestion charge or the zero emission zone would work have been given yet. They would be separate from the current London Congestion Charge and Ultra-Low Emission Zone that are enforced by the London Assembly.”
Source: Autocar
This is a good example of Earthlings waking up from their fossil fuel induced hangover. CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP EARTHLINGS CO2.EARTH
Great move! Will be good for tourism too. Now Paris, Rome, Madrid please follow up! (Didn’t mention Berlin as there the great State-owned VaporWare dictates the policy)
As someone who lives and works in central London, this cannot happen fast enough. Walking around the streets of London is disgustingly polluted right now. I can’t help but think of all the damage it does to my body. I would love to move out of the city but unfortunately that’s not a viable option so I can only hope these changes come in as quickly as possible. Doesn’t matter who you are, I think we all want to breath cleaner and less polluted air.
What about the emissions of tires and brakes?! What about the emissions/nuclear waste from the plants producing electricity?! That are also emissions!
