Living With A Renault Twizy In Central London: Video

6 M BY MARK KANE

It’s possible, but you need to accept specific limitations.

Seen Through Glass shares its thoughts on what it’s like to live with a Renault Twizy in Central London.

The tiny French EV was called an electric go-kart, which performs best in a hot climate (in base version, there are no windows, doors, heating or radio). So, how one could live with it in London during November and December?

Well, by equipping Twizy with doors and windows, the driver probably will not get wet. The ride still will be hard because of the suspension. The list of drawbacks includes seating, space for tall people, visibility (A-pillar) and no security for things inside (on the rear seat).

However, the Twizy is easy to drive and maneuver, as well as very affordable compared to full-size EVs. The acceleration is brisk too and the range seems to be enough for average use.

The biggest advantage seems to be exemptions from fees (Congestion Charge is £11.5 per day). Combined with fees for older cars, the cost of driving in central London could be £26 per day, on top of parking and fuel. If you can’t use public transport, the Twizy could be a solution.