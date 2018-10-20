  1. Home
  2. General
  3. Living With An Electric Car Long Term Will Convert You

Living With An Electric Car Long Term Will Convert You

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 4

Range anxiety should not stop you from buying an electric car.

Jason Feske from Engineering Explained admits that he has range anxiety, and he’s not talking about an EV. He says he has to keep his ICE vehicle’s gas tank above a quarter tank at all times. For this reason, he figured an electric car was not the best choice. However, Nissan loaned him a long-term 2018 LEAF and now he’s converted. As we recently reported, Feske finally bought his first electric car, though it’s not a LEAF, but rather a Tesla Model 3.

Related Content:
Engineering Explained Buys Tesla Model 3 Mid Range
2018 Nissan LEAF Reviewed After 10,000 Miles
Tesla Model 3 Mid Range Highway Range Rating Is Actually 251 Miles

Jason says the 2018 Nissan LEAF’s 150-mile range is enough for most people. He points out that in order for an electric car to be a solid choice, you should have a garage and/or a place to charge it at home. He also believes that you should have a two-car household. Jason goes so far as to say that he thinks every home should have one electric car, and since most families already have more than one car, this could work for many people.

Feske talks about the convenience and advantages of having an EV specifically for daily driving. You don’t have to go to the gas station, you save money on “fuel,” and the city driving performance is much more enjoyable than most gas-powered cars. Conversely, you probably shouldn’t buy an electric vehicle for the purpose of taking a bunch of long road trips. In addition, if you’re single and live in an apartment, you may want to postpone your EV purchase.

Feske has plenty of additional insight to share. In the end, he truly believes that those who spend some time with an electric car will likely be converted. But, he’s honest to point out reasons why it just might not yet work for a handful of drivers.

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comment section below.

Video Description via Engineering Explained on YouTube:

Living With An Electric Car Changed My Mind

How Driving A 2018 Nissan Leaf Long Term Changed My View Of EVs
Electric Cars & The Environment

Categories: General

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "Living With An Electric Car Long Term Will Convert You"

newest oldest most voted
Lou Grinzo
When I got my first EV in 3/2013, I was nervous about range, so my wife and I leased it, thinking we could just walk away in 3 years after getting a really good deal on the car. Even that car, with a laughably short range by today’s standards, worked out so well that I wound up extending the lease and then buying the car thanks to Nissan’s infamous $8K incentive. I agree wholeheartedly with the view that once most drivers spend some real time with an EV in their daily lives, they will love it and won’t consider going back to an ICEV unless they’re pushed by unusual circumstances. The problem is getting people to take that plunge. I know numerous people who: 1. Have more than one car in the household. 2. Can dedicate at least one car to commuting and local errands. 3. Have convenient overnight at-home charging, e.g. a plug in a garage. 4. Can comfortably afford a Leaf, Bolt, or (when available) Kona, etc. 5. Would LOVE to minimize the cost and hassle of owning one of their cars. 6. Would LOVE to drive greener. Yet NONE of them have an EV, despite my ongoing… Read more »
Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
51 minutes ago
Steven Loveday

+1!!!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
40 minutes ago
Peter Timlin

Owning an electric vehicle is the right choice for 95% of the people certainly you need an home charger to make this work
After driving an electric vehicle for over 5 years I can assure you you ain’t going to go back to an internal combustion engine. For longer runs with an electric vehicle the infrastructure for charging is very poor. But if you do under 80 miles travelling per day with the occasional long run it’s still a no-brainer electric vehicles are far superior than the internal combustion engine and improving all the while

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
22 minutes ago
Adam

Living with a Nissan Leaf, will convert you to purchasing a Tesla. LOL

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
17 minutes ago