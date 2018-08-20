  1. Home
  2. General
  3. Lithium Production Will Triple In Next 4 Years

Lithium Production Will Triple In Next 4 Years

2 H BY MARK KANE

Global lithium production is expected to triple in four years

According to GlobalData’s forecast, lithium production enters a path of high growth after a period of moderate growth (2010-2017). It’s expected that within four years (by 2022) the production (or rather extraction) of lithium metal will triple to some 154,000 tons annually.

Currently, the market is below 64,000 tons, but already 86kt (kiloton) of new metal capacity comes on stream.

More forecasts
Forecast Predicts China Will Account For 57% Of Electric Car Sales By 2035
Bloomberg's Latest Forecast Predicts Rapidly Falling Battery Prices
IEA Says Global EV Fleet Will Triple In 2 Years

The total knew lithium resources have increased substantially worldwide in the past years to more than 53 million tons.

GlobalData: Global lithium production forecast

SQM – QLithium Carbonate

Highest production of lithium by country:

  • Australia – 18.3 kt
  • Chile – 14.1kt
  • Argentina – 5.5kt

Largest global producers:

  • SQM—market leader with a 25% share of global production
  • Talison – 24% share
  • Albemarle – 17% share
  • FMC – 9% share

Expected share over the next four years by country:

  • Australia – 37%
  • Argentina – 29%
  • Canada – 16%
  • Chile – 9%
  • US – 6%
  • Mexico – 4%
Lead image credit: Here is where the lithium comes from (Source: SQM)

Source: Green Car Congress

Categories: General

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!