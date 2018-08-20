Lithium Production Will Triple In Next 4 Years

2 H BY MARK KANE

Global lithium production is expected to triple in four years

According to GlobalData’s forecast, lithium production enters a path of high growth after a period of moderate growth (2010-2017). It’s expected that within four years (by 2022) the production (or rather extraction) of lithium metal will triple to some 154,000 tons annually.

Currently, the market is below 64,000 tons, but already 86kt (kiloton) of new metal capacity comes on stream.

The total knew lithium resources have increased substantially worldwide in the past years to more than 53 million tons.

Highest production of lithium by country:

Australia – 18.3 kt

Chile – 14.1kt

Argentina – 5.5kt

Largest global producers:

SQM—market leader with a 25% share of global production

Talison – 24% share

Albemarle – 17% share

FMC – 9% share

Expected share over the next four years by country:

Australia – 37%

Argentina – 29%

Canada – 16%

Chile – 9%

US – 6%

Mexico – 4%

Lead image credit: Here is where the lithium comes from (Source: SQM)

Source: Green Car Congress