The University of Warwick is already busy at work to develop better batteries

The most recent Fully Charged episode surprised us with a very interesting visit to WMG (Warwick Manufacturing Group) at the University of Warwick in UK, as well as with a new host – Dr Helen Czerski.

The video presents various stages of battery life, from how they are made, through pilot production of electrode materials and assembly of complete cells, through test chambers and basic principles of operation, as well as future potential.

The University of Warwick has samples of battery modules from various electric cars – like Tesla, BMW, Nissan or Porsche, which also were discussed.

Without a doubt, it’s great to see that the next generation of students and future engineers and scientist have the ability to research EV tech right from the start.