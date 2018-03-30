University Presents Solution For Fast Charging At Cold Temps
31 M BY DOMENICK YONEY 3
Breakin’ the (Arrhenius) law, breakin’ the law.
Lithium batteries work pretty well at temperatures we humans find pleasant, but when it gets cold, like us, their performance wanes. The drop is basically down to the fact that various chemical reactions within cells follow the Arrhenius law. Now, it appears researchers at Penn State have figured out a way to circumvent this law, allowing fast charging at super cold temperatures.
If you force a lithium-ion battery to fast charge in the cold at what are normal rates for room temperature conditions, you risk “plating” — instead of lithium ions from the cathode parking comfortably within a graphite anode’s structure, they create a traffic jam and permanently block entry into parts of the anode (A more exact description of the interaction can be read here). Plating decreases the amount of energy a cell is able to hold, thus shortening its usable life.
Of course, the obvious solution involves warming the battery before charging, but the approach taken here is a bit more sophisticated. Basically, they’ve added thin nickel foil to the cell which serves double duty as both a sort of internal fast-heating element and a temperature sensor. In their words:
Two pieces of thin nickel (Ni) foils are inserted into the cell, each located at ¼ cell thickness from cell surfaces. Each Ni foil is coated with thin polyethylene terephthalate for electrical insulation, and sandwiched between 2 single-sided anode layers. One ends of the two Ni foils are welded with tabs of anode layers and connected to the negative terminal; the other ends of the two Ni foils are welded and extend outside to form a third terminal, named activation (ACT) terminal. A switch is added between positive and ACT terminals.
Easy peasy, right? The team found that not only does the new configuration allow cells to be charged to 80 percent in 15 min at −50 °C, it greatly increased the cycle life of cells being charged at 0°C (32°F). Whereas a cell being charged at a medium-high rate of 3.5 C at the freezing point could only do about 50 cycles before losing 20 percent of capacity, the reconfigured cells could do 4,500 cycles, or 90 times.
Source: GreenCarCongress
Image: Nissan/Creative Commons
Categories: Battery Tech, Charging
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "University Presents Solution For Fast Charging At Cold Temps"
Cool, so 90 times the cycle life at low temperatures. Whats the catch?
Since this functions to heat the cell, will it cause the cell to overheat at room temperature, or worse, on a 110 degree day in Arizona? Also, what about energy density, does the battery retain the same energy density(Wh/kg) as a normal one, or is it less? Power output capability, will the batteries heat up too much under stress of highway driving, or heavy acceleration?
It seems like the article has left a lot of questions un-answered.
There’s a switch that can turn it off if it gets too hot. But I share your concern that this takes up space and correspondingly lower density. Better is to have good TMS that will warm the battery using power from charger.
“or 90 times boost to life”, as in overall battery life expectancy, from cold weather charging.
The reconfigured cells have an exponentially much better cycle life. This additional Ni foil implementation, hopefully sees the light of day, somewhere down the line, in production cell fabrication and manufacturing.