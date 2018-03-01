How Tesla Cracked The Code On EV Road Trips: Model 3 Performance
DEC 19 2018 BY BRADLEY BERMAN
A big battery plus the Supercharger network equals a car capable of long-haul travel.
I have a confession to make. In more than seven years of driving an electric vehicle, I had never taken a long-distance, all-electric road trip. But that changed a few weeks ago when I got behind the wheel of a Tesla Model 3 Performance with 310 miles of range. The combination of the Model 3’s big battery pack and easy access to the Tesla Supercharger network enabled my emissions-free 515-mile journey from San Francisco to Los Angeles. Moreover, it completely changed my concept of what adequate EV range could mean.
Routing Integrated with Charger Locations
Information is the key to a confident EV road trip. That’s where the Tesla Model 3’s navigation system comes into play. It factored my desired location, the battery state-of-charge, and the location of Supercharger locations to provide the info I needed. My plan was to stop for lunch in Monterey. At the onset, the large touchscreen informed me that I would be at that Supercharger location in one hour and two minutes and that I would arrive with about 40 percent state of charge. I could also see that several Superchargers were open and available there. Off we went.
Seamless Consumer-Friendly Supercharger Experience
Upon pulling up to a Supercharger, the experience of plugging in was as easy as a home-charging event. After plugging in, the Supercharger identified the car, so RFID cards or credit cards were unnecessary. DC quick-chargers that I previously used with a Nissan Leaf and Chevy Bolt required a membership card and had an industrial feel. Those chargers made clunkity-clunk sounds when engaged and emitted a high-pitched buzz. Using a Tesla Supercharger meant backing the car up close enough to a relatively short cord, but otherwise it was a completely consumer-friendly experience.
Not Just Range But The Ability Drive at Desired Speed
The focus of a discussion about EV road trips is usually range. Can you make it to your intended destination or not? But perhaps the biggest and least discussed advantage of having a big battery pack like the one in the Model 3 was the ability to drive as fast as I wanted (within reason) without the fear of running out of juice. Of course, driving fast sucks down the electrons and thus reduces the number of miles you can travel – but with so many spare kilowatt-hours and the awareness of accessible Supercharger locations, I didn’t need to compromise a brisk cruising speed for range.
Tesla App Tells You SOC While You’re Stretching or Eating
Most Tesla Superchargers are located next to amenities. When I stopped in Monterey, it was easy to find a decent lunch spot. We ordered, and I placed my phone with the Tesla app on the table. In that way, I could see that the car was charging at a decent rate. Before the food had arrived, the estimated range was back to nearly 200 miles. I was not yet finished eating when I got an app notification that read, “Supercharging almost finished.”
The Supercharger was faster than the restaurant’s service, so the car was waiting fully charged well before I paid the bill. Seeing its progress from the convenience of the restaurant table was vital.
Charging Location Redundancy
The road trip experience would be unpleasant if there were only enough Superchargers available to limp between one station and another. But on the next leg of my trip, I could choose between two or three available Superchargers to strategically select a location along my route where state-of-charge would be lower upon arrival. Empty batteries add miles faster than full batteries. The navigation system made those choices easy – for example, to go another 80 or 100 miles before charging. Ultimately, I decided to drive to my friend’s house near San Luis Obispo for a slow and easy overnight top-up using his Level 2 charger.
Smart Dynamic Re-Routing
Waking up to a full pack with an estimated 300 miles of range, I set the destination to downtown Los Angeles. It seemed like I had a ton of juice to traverse the 200 miles to LA. But I must admit that it’s hard to drive a Model 3 Performance in the most fuel-thrifty manner. Because I was driving faster than the onboard computer had anticipated, I received a warning about being able to reach my destination with a comfortable amount of excess charge. Duly noted. I added an impromptu 15-minute pit stop in Oxnard where I added 105 miles of range in just 15 minutes. That brought the estimated range to 183 miles – more than enough for the remaining 65 miles of my road trip. The goal doesn’t always have to be topping up. Sometimes you can add just the amount you need for some cushion.
Comfortable Highway Cruising
By the time I completed the 515-mile trip (513.8 to be exact), I had used 159 kilowatt-hours of energy. Considering the many stretches where I pushed the limits of the Performance model’s capabilities – and the average overall speed – I still managed a more-than-respectable efficiency above three miles per kWh.
But the real kicker was the road manners of the Model 3. I would never have imagined how pleasant a compact car could be on a coastal highway. The level of interior comfort, roadway refinement, and passing power was on par with experiences I’ve had driving the coast in a Mercedes S-Class and Rolls-Royce. Not once did I worry about range.
I kind off agree with this statement. Tesla navigation with car battery status and trip info working together is a big selling point for Tesla. However, in Europe at least, there are so many company’s that have fast chargers network. Fastned in The Netherlands has the whole country covered, more or less. Ionity is putting more and more chargers “online” in Western-Europe. So for EV traveling here it is already pretty good. And it will get better over the next few years.
Its not like there are not other charging stations in the US, but Tesla charges significantly less money and you don’t have worry about it workiing When you get there. I have looked enviously at Tesla stations across thee lot while screwing around with other charging networks, it is a HUGE advantage.
Yes, this is what people don’t get if they don’t drive an EV. Coverage of fast charging stations is getting pretty decent here in BC. There are fast chargers every 80km or so and more in the cities. The problem is that there is usually exactly one fast charger. And a very significant proportion of the time, when you get to that one fast charger it is either:
1. Broken
2. In use
3. Blocked by gas vehicle.
This makes it impossible to rely on fast chargers for road tripping unless you have no plan at all and are happy to spend several unexpected hours on a L2 if something goes wrong.
Tesla has less density of fast chargers, but you can rely on them almost 100% because they have at least 6 stations at every location and you can almost guarantee at least a few of them will be available.
I’d say in real world use a Tesla driver has at least 10 times higher reliability on road trips than anyone else around here.
You paid for all that premium experience in the up front expense of buying a Tesla. It’s part of what makes them a “premium” brand and why they can charge so much for their cars.
The shills, shorters and haters will never admit it but Tesla’s success is built on this foundation of a compelling EV plus ecosystem that is better then LICE cars.
If you would open your eyes you would realize that EA and others will offer natuonwide high-speed charging in NA within just 12 months from today:
https://www.electrifyamerica.com/locate-charger
New CCS stations popping up weekly.
No advantages left for Tesla. Similar for Europe by 2020 with companies like IONITY and Fastned (already mentioned by another commenter above).
In addition, many gas stations will add fast-chargers as well.
PS: Many of those stations are at up to 350kW, much faster than Tesla’s SC.
some day – we are talking right now…
Will be interesting to see how this plays out. Tesla Superchargers have avg 10 and up to 40 charging pedestals tho.
https://www.electrifyamerica.com/pricing
Session fee $1.00 / session — Charging Cost $0.30 / min. to $0.35 / min — Idle fee $0.40 / min (if applicable)
I don’t think you drive an EV if you think the current or planned EA network is an equal to the current SC network. I don’t own a Tesla and never will, but I am not fooling myself that they aren’t way ahead on charging network.
If they allow you to see if there are spots available before getting there, are kept in good working order, and are priced near the Tesla SC prices, you are correct, they will be good alternatives, eventually. We shall see.
My current experience with the existing CCS charging network has been frustrating, to be kind. Granted, that’s just been in Colorado and in Illinois, but I commonly find broken chargers, offline chargers, ICED or in-use single head stations with no way to access or know when/if the person charging will return. Essentially, too sketchy to rely on for travel when you MUST charge.
If as you say, it’s just a matter of opening eyes, right now, all they see are promises.
I see “tftf” is another of the vanishingly few serial Tesla bashers who didn’t get the memo.
Hey, “tftf”! Tesla won. You lost. Get over it!
I’m very glad Electrify America is adding many new fast-charging stations. But that will be funded for a limited time only, and when the money runs out, will the system be maintained? Or will it be abandoned and allowed to fall into disrepair and disuse? I certainly hope the EA network will be sold off to some company which plans to use it to generate profits, so the company will have an incentive to maintain the system. But I don’t think there is any guarantee that will happen.
Tesla is like Atlas holding up the ev world, hope they don’t shrug.
They are so far ahead of the pitiful competition that is always just coming.
But it will eventually happen perhaps when Tesla has produced 5 million or so evs years
from now there will be decent alternatives that can offer something that competes with
the full value of the Tesla package.
If it’s 5 miles away, you should be charging at home. No over-stay fees 🙂
That doesn’t change the fact that when you are on a trip away you might get charged.
This person may live in an apartment without home charging. The urban superchargers open up another huge market for Tesla.
I hope the “market” for those depending on Superchargers for daily charging of their Tesla car is, and remains, extremely tiny. The last thing we need is a bunch of freeloaders hogging stalls on a daily (or even weekly) basis in a charger system designed and built to support long-distance travel!
I believe there was some talk about making the idle fees not apply if the supercharger location was mostly empty. I guess that hasn’t been implemented yet.
Yes, it has. This poster must have been done charging when the station was at least 1/2 full.
There are idle fees and they are documented on their page: https://www.tesla.com/support/supercharger-idle-fee
No doubt Teslas can meet the need, but this article was a bit Pollyanna-ish. A SF-LA drive for me is not a 2-day adventure. He ‘decided’ to stop at a friend’s house overnight which changed it from a single day trip to multiple days. By myself I do SF-LA non-stop in 6-7 hours not 2 days. When with the kids it’s 8+hours with a stop or two. My PHEV can do this without a fill-up.
Side point – the superchargers with short cords require backing in. If you’re towing a trailer you have to find a place to drop the trailer to charge – a royal pain. Many cities it is illegal to park a trailer on the street without being hooked up to a vehicle. Are there any non-charging spots available at superchargers?
Tesla is building new superchargers with some front in stalls for this reason, see Cle Elum Washington that just opened up this month.
Stop and enjoy the journey.
You got down voted because you said the truth. While it is true that Tesla is the ONLY EV which allows for a half way reasonable road trip in the US it is also true that it nowhere near as convenient as a gasoline or diesel vehicle. This is reality that many EV buffs deny and why widespread EV adoption is further out than the enthusiasts imagine.
Taking EVs mainstream will require a charging infrastructure that is universal (all gasoline/diesel light vehicles can use all (most for diesel) fuel stations) and transparently priced (that would be by the kWh not by time connected and with a nice clear/large digit sign that tells the price per kWh).
I’m a PHEV driver who may soon go EV but not with any illusions about the cost and utility thereof. If you are happy with 0-60 in 10 sec. the Prius Prime is unbeatable for now and the foreseeable future. It would be even better with the battery under the back seat instead of in the trunk.
In that same 7 year timeframe did you take any long distance road trips?
Why the downvotes? I’m asking a legit question to understand how often the author does road trips. The language was clear in the article that he hasn’t taken road trips in an all electric vehicle in the past 7 years. Did he take a second car that was a PHEV? An ICE? Fly (which most people do if the trip is 500miles or more).
Maybe he rented a car?
This unnecessary obsession with being able to do long road trips is just creating expensive EVs that many can not afford.
My suggestion to you is work harder so you can afford a proper EV and stop obsessing that the adults get to take a road trip with their EVs. In the real world, everyone doesn’t get a trophy.
You are assuming I can’t afford one. I suggest you don’t assume. It makes an ass out you.
What you call an “unnecessary obsession” is what many others would call a necessary requirement.
It sometimes saddens me how many people posting to social media seem to think there is something wrong with others having an opinion which differs from theirs. 🙁
Imagine how dull the world would be if everyone thought the same about everything!
I was hoping you were comparing the range and recharge time for the Model 3 against a Model S to see if there was an reduction of charge time for the Model 3. My experience with the Model S is that the average travel speed is 50-55 mph due to the longer recharge time compared to gas pumping.
Unfortunately, this article had little value as others have pointed out that a 2-day roadtrip from LA to SF is not a roadtrip. I wonder what compelled you to write it other than an opportunity to read your own words, not to provide any value to other readers. Please do a proper roadtrip and then write a review.
I’ve traveled over Thanksgiving in our Model X 100D in conjunction with our sons LR (75) Model 3. He was also done (letting him get to next SC) charging before I was by probably 10 minutes.
“2-day roadtrip from LA to SF is not a roadtrip”
What? Who says that? 200mile trips represent less than1% of trips taken and trip miles. LA to San Fran is ~400miles. He traveled there by road. Therefore, road trip.
This article is way too long
Right in a 100D S/X or LR 3 you can drive with the traffic at 75 mph or even 80 (IN, WY, MT, etc, etc) without worry of getting to the next Supercharger. 75 mph is probably closer to the trade-off point (charging time/travel time).
Bradley, I appreciate you taking the time and trouble to write up your driving report. But you pretty thoroughly undermined your “Tesla cracked the code on EV road trips” assertion, by choosing to stay overnight at a friend’s house and charging up on a L2 charger. Anybody could do that with any plug-in EV.
You also demonstrated that you were in no hurry to complete the trip. You made “an impromptu 15-minute pit stop” to add “105 miles of range” which “brought the estimated range to 183 miles – more than enough for the remaining 65 miles of my road trip.”
Tesla car owners serious about road tripping without wasting time aim to get to their next charging station — or to their destination — with a safety margin of only ~10%.
Overall, what your article actually communicates is that depending on the Tesla Supercharger system is okay if you’re out for a leisurely drive, but doesn’t support driving long distances in a hurry. That is, arguably, the truth… and is rather at variance from the rose-colored view shown by many of your comments in this article.
Two valuable takeaways that I will second here… one is that you don’t need to charge to max while in-route and you can use that to greatly cut down on your charge times. Pay attention to where you are going and anticipated SOC when you arrive so that you are maximizing your time usage. Pit stops and short charges when possible, around meal time you want to be at a very low SOC to maximize value of time spent charging while you are otherwise engaged.
The other less intuitive strategy is that it can be FASTER to go SLOWER at least for us early EV adopters… that extra 5-10 mph at highway speeds will not make up for an extra 20-30 minute required charging stop. I like driving fast just as much as the next guy but the math doesn’t lie; sometimes doing 65 mph behind a semi-truck will get you to your destination faster than 80 mph in the fast lane.
