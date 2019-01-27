We’ve been rather impressed with the new Lincoln Aviator since the prototype first broke cover last year at the New York Auto Show. The production model arrived just a couple months ago for the LA Auto Show, looking quite similar to its concept-cousin. That’s a good thing, because the swooping lines and acres of tinted rear greenhouse combine to create a refreshingly elegant SUV.

There’s plenty of elegance inside, too, and now we know exactly how much all that grandeur will cost. You can step into a Standard trim Aviator for $52,195, but going all-out for a fully loaded Black Label Grand Touring hybrid tips the scale at $91,145. Both prices include delivery and other assorted fees.

Plug-In Hybrid Gets Expensive

How far does your hard-earned money go in the Aviator world? We’ll start with a close look at the Black Label Grand Touring, which checks nearly all the option boxes right off the bat. The model starts at $88,895 and comes fully equipped with the luxury and dynamic handling packages, the latter of which includes adaptive suspension and air-ride components. Adaptive steering is in there, not to mention all-wheel drive with the high-end 21-inch wheels. It’s also fitted with Lincoln’s hybrid powertrain – a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 connected to a ten-speed automatic. Details on that system are still being sussed out, but Lincoln says it should produce a projected 450 horsepower (336 kilowatts) and a whopping 600 pound-feet (813 Newton-meters) of torque.

Inside, the Black Label Grand Touring comes standard with the upgraded Revel 28-speaker sound system, navigation, 30-way heated/massaging seats, a panoramic roof, and lots of leather as well. Only two options are available – the class IV trailer tow package for $500 and a special coat of Chroma Caviar Dark Gray paint, costing $1,750. All total that brings us to $91,145.

On the flip side, the Standard model isn’t exactly a barebones grocery getter. It powers the rear wheels with a 400-hp (298-kW) twin-turbo V6, treats front-seat passengers to 10-way heated seats, and the cool glass cockpit with SYNC 3 and Lincoln’s Co-Pilot360 driver assist suite is also included – as it is on all Aviator models.

Order banks for the new Aviator will open next month, with production models arriving at dealerships in the spring.