30 GWh Battery Gigafactory In India Under Consideration

The plan is for 30 GWh . Tech would come from Charge CCCV(C4V)

India badly would like to catch onto the electric car revolution. The visions and ambitions includes millions of EVs and a lithium-ion battery industry in the country.

According to the latest news, there is a plan for a 30 GWh battery gigafactory (initially it would start at 1 GWh annually). The project is currently being discussed by government and industry partners.

Gigafactory – the name clearly refers to Tesla’s massive battery factory – could be created by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), which 63% of its equity is controlled by the government, and the consortium LIBCOIN, which consist:

Australia-based Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (20%)

Duggal Family Trust

Charge CCCV(C4V), which says that has a working solid-state battery cell

The question is whether there are buyers for batteries from a new, unknown manufacturer?

“Australia-based and AXS-listed Magnis is a vertically integrated group focused on Lithium-ion batteries. The company has developed and has patent protection on graphite processing techniques that require no downstream chemical or thermal purification treatments, leading to strong green credentials as well as to being the lowest cost producer of spherical graphite above 99.95% total graphitic carbon (TGC) purity.Over the past 5 years Magnis has rapidly moved into Lithium-ion battery technology with a focus on next generation graphite/silicon composite anode materials.”

