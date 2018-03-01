LG Chem Hosts “The Battery Challenge”

3 H BY MARK KANE

LG Chem looks for promising battery start-ups

LG Chem announced a new initiative – The Battery Challenge – in the form of an open innovation contest for start-ups with new battery technologies.

The South Korean company offers more than $1.9 million in funding to 8 selected start-up companies (applications are accepted until November 2) and the possibility to partner with LG Chem on joint technology development, access to commercialization opportunities, etc.

Main point of interest for LG Chem are four categories:

battery material

battery management and control

design, manufacturing and processing

recycle and regeneration

LG Chem revealed that its automotive battery business has exceeded 60 trillion won (approx. $ 53.263 billion) in order backlog by the end of the first half of 2018, which sounds like hundreds of GWh.

More info here: The Battery Challenge

