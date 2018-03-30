Lexus President Says Electric Car Push Is Happening Too Soon
BY VANJA KLJAIĆ
Is another legacy car maker failing to fully grasp the current trends in the automotive industry?
Last weekend, while speaking at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Lexus president Yoshihiro Sawa joined his German car industry counterparts in what is seemingly another cautious wade into the waters of the electric car. During his first visit to Goodwood, Sawa talked to the press about the electric future for his company. He revealed that Lexus is working on all types of electric vehicle powertrains – being developed in conjunction with their parent company Toyota – but they aren’t going to leap into the electric car market any time soon. He believes that staying until the customer and environmental benefits are clear is a good way to go about the whole electric car thing.
“Our philosophy is to provide freedom of movement, so we have to develop technology on all fronts,” said Sawa. “We understand that electric is very necessary – more than some, perhaps, with our early move to hybrid, but we can also see that full EV will not suit everyone. You can’t make an electric Land Cruiser work, for instance – and there are people in remote parts of the world whose lives depend on that car.”
“Pure EVs currently require a long charging time and batteries that have an environmental impact at manufacture and which degrade as they get older. And then, when cells need replacing, we have to consider plans for future use and recycling. It is a complex issue – much more complex than the current rhetoric perhaps suggests. I prefer to approach the future in a more honest way.”
“If we are looking for the best solution it is my opinion that the best solution is not only EV; we must consider petrol, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell. If we focus on EV only we will not provide the answers people need.”
Certainly, Mr. Sawa is more than qualified to make these assumptions. However, while we tend to agree in part with his conclusions, the sheer real-world examples provide us with a completely different view of things. The fully-electric Toyota Landcruiser conversion, or the record-breaking 2017, where we saw electric vehicle sales up more than 25 percent compared to the year before, beg us to differ. Right now, even some of Lexus’ primary competitors like BMW and Mercedes already offer plug-in hybrid variants of their flagship sedans, specifically, the 7 Series and S-Class, but Lexus is staying silent on the EV front.
While we’re not ready to call it quits on Lexus just yet, these are not strong signals for an electric future from one of the world’s most premier luxury car brands. If the trend within the company isn’t reversed and more emphasis isn’t put on electric vehicles, we fear the Japanese car company may soon face the prospect of doing simply too little, too late.
Source: AutoCar
22 Comments on "Lexus President Says Electric Car Push Is Happening Too Soon"
“Until the benefit are clear..” Gee, I wonder what epiphany Lexus is waiting for? Sounds like they’re working really hard to grasp EV’s..
Sound like the song of the loser.
They are japs. They won’t move until the report of the report of the positive report for the global evaluation anual report would reach Toyota’s CEO. And that could be like never.
Reminds me of the NRA and their political puppets and media always saying “now is not the time to talk about guns; it’s disrespectful,” after each (seemingly monthly) mass shooting.
Toyota has this lust to be a muscle car company, but doesn’t realize the fail of its anime designs at Goodwood any better than its engines on the street. They apparently will keep attempting to assign EVs to the bottom, as Jag, Porsche, Tesla and Volvo eat Lexus’ lunch. Bon apetite.
Wow, that second quoted paragraph is nothing but classic golden oldies:
• “require a long charging time”
• “batteries…have an environmental impact at manufacture”
• “[batteries] degrade as they get older”
• “when cells need replacing, we have to consider plans for future use and recycling”
All of those points have been addressed if not thoroughly debunked for some time now.
The batteries in today’s EVs and every EV that’s going to come out in, say, the next 5 years do require a long charge time. Even a Tesla supercharger is too long by my definition. “But but you’ll just charge over night when you’re sleeping and thus you don’t need fast charge times”… yeah, not everyone has that luxury.
They do degrade as they get older. Just ask anyone with an older first gen Leaf.
There is going to be a problem when most folks are driving EVs and it’s time to deal with millions of old battery packs that are no longer good enough for vehicle use.
He’s smart for not putting all his eggs in the BEV basket and knowing that not every driver lives in the suburbs and only uses their car to commute to work.
Fast enough: Charge at home is more or less needed… Agree.
Degrade: No, no-one are selling 1.gen Leaf quality batteries today.
Old Batteries: 96 % recyclable, and the price of a “dead” EV battery is very high today – because of many re-use options.
Eggs: He is so smart to not put ANY eggs in the basket he is going to live from in five to ten years.
I don’t think anyone serious is looking for legacy OEMs to put ALL their eggs in the BEV basket. But AN egg would be nice.
Not happening too soon, your a$s is just too damn LATE!!!
Their funeral.
A shame though, their vehicles would be so much nicer with a strong plug-in sensation. But it’s currently not.
I do agree with one small part of his statement, which is that there should be more push for PHEVs. Instead, the market seems to be stratifying into models that are either entirely-ICE or entirely-battery.
EREVs can eliminate over 90% of gasoline consumption while allowing charging infrastructure to grow at a more economically sustainable pace. They allow consumers to get a window into the EV experience without the (potentially) harsh penalties of adjusting to BEV charging mentalities for the first time.
Agreed. Tesla forced the issue, but the general market isn’t there just yet.
People in remote parts of the world not being able to charge their land cruiser is a red herring
Toyota really haves BEVs and loves Fool Cells. It’s amazing.
I hear desparation in the tone of his comments. Lexus has nothing to offer so he throws a hail mary hoping his Lexus worshiping buyers will agree with him and not buy EV’s.
The only thing he said that I agree with is that “we can also see that full EV will not suit everyone”.
But for the vast majority of drivers today, ANY EV available will provide sufficient range for the average commute.
Rather disingenuous for them to speak of ‘Hard to locate charging facilities’ for electric cars, since any presumed LEXUS product would easily gain some charge from the 110 volt outlet in the Garage or Car Port while the owner is sleeping.
Their parent company’s “MIRAI” has even “HARDER TO LOCATE” charging facilities, since I’d have to airlift the thing to California.
How sad to be conflicted about the future (fuel cells – LOL), trapped by the past (ICE infrastructure) and leading in the present (hybrids).
Toyota are waiting for several breakthroughs for fuel cells to make it to the future; need to continue making profits with ICE and believe the recent past (hybrids) is their medium term direction.
If we wait for Lexus to do something, there is still no electric car on the road today.
Mr. Sawa is completely right when he mentions all these remote areas in Africa. Good thing the people there can buy their luxus with a nice V6 for a long time to come. It’s great to see a car company have a clearly defined market for their products.
…and Tesla, never mind that, it will just go away as will all those pesky government mandates and gasoline will rule again!
I wonder if he realizes that Tesla’s two sedans outsold the entire five-car Lexus lineup in the US last month.