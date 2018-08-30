Lexus CEO Presents His Anti-EV Case
A prudent business decision or just another case of blind leading the blind?
There are more pessimistic predictions about the future of electric vehicles coming from Lexus Boss, Yoshihiro Sawa.
In his most recent interview with AutoCar, Sawa cautioned carmakers against putting too much emphasis on fully electric powertrains. He warns that such business decisions might be bad for business, as such powertrain systems simply can’t satisfy the needs of all drivers. While we find this hard to believe, Sawa is, after all, the head of a major luxury carmaker and his words need to be heard.
However, it’s interesting to see that both Lexus and Toyota (its parent company) are yet to fully dive into the field of battery-powered vehicles. After all, it was Toyota that ventured into the field of hybrid powertrains as the first among the world’s biggest carmakers.
But unfortunately, in recent years, the Japanese carmaker seemingly did little to venture into the field of fully-electric powered vehicles and powertrains. Hence, it’s no wonder that Sawa, in his interview with Autocar, warns about the environmental impact of such cars.
“Our philosophy is to provide freedom of movement, so we have to develop technology on all fronts. We understand that electric is very necessary, but we can also see that full EV will not suit everyone. You can’t make an electric Land Cruiser work, for instance, and there are people in remote parts of the world whose lives depend on that car. EVs currently require a long charging time and batteries that have an environmental impact at manufacture and degrade as they get older. And then, when battery cells need replacing, we have to consider plans for future use and recycling. It’s a much more complex issue than the current rhetoric perhaps suggests. I prefer to approach the future in a more honest way.”
This approach was demonstrated to the public earlier last year, thanks to the Lexus LF-1 concept. The vehicle allows the manufacturer to utilize electric, fuel-cell, hybrid and petrol powertrains. But, creating just a prototype in 2018, with no real goal set for a production reveal, might simply be a case of burying your head in the sand.
With Tesla, several Chinese manufacturers and even old school players like Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, and Jaguar, all infusing loads of R&D money into the battery-powered vehicles (with actual production models set to hit the showrooms in the next 2-4 years), it’s becoming more and more evident that Lexus may already be falling behind.
Truth be told, the interview that Lexus Boss, Yoshihiro Sawa gave to the publication reveals some worrying details about the future of the brand. It’s becoming more and more evident that the current Lexus leadership is going against the grain, shunning away from both full electrification and autonomous driving. Whether that’s a prune business decision or just another case of blind leading the blind, still remains to be seen.
You can read the entire interview for AutoCar, right here.
“A prune business decision…”
Trying to parse that; was “prune” perhaps supposed to be “prudent” ???
@staff: Note two occurrences of this phrase in the article.
#GrammarNazi
Changed.
i’m fairly certain Japan can support sun and wind. But would that mean butting heads with the old guard, which appears to be a no-no there.
I will tell Sawa-San a secret for free:
The fuel in the tank of his ICE car degrades a lot faster than a Tesla battery.
What does this mean exactly? Are you trying to say that gasoline will lose its chemical properties to power the car?
Please explain.
He’s likely referring to octane degradation. With 87 octane, the process of degradation starts in as little as 3 months. It’s why the first gen Volts were recommended to use 91 or higher (due to the long periods between running the generator).
Ok, thanks, the Volt example makes a lot of sense.
Yes, all plug in hybrid computers are correctly programmed to run the engine before the fuel goes stale. The problem is that it oxidizes with exposure to air unless sealed (impractical) or unless additives are used. Rule of thumb is about four weeks so PHEV owners should keep this in mind and if running most of the time on electricity, keep the gas tank almost empty
Just admit it Lexus, your buyers are elderly, and you don’t want new technology to frighten them away 😁.
It’s more the case of the Lexus executives being elderly and frighten of change.
People say that about Cadillac. I often wonder if BoltEV came out as Cadillac, it could’ve enfused young blood into otherwise geriatric brand.
The problem with Cadillac cars is that they are priced way higher than anything comparable. Remember the Cadillac ELR? It died a slow death because it was overpriced. It did nothing to infuse new blood into the brand.
Exactly. Let them have the 20% of the market that never experiences the ultra-smooth performance and ride characteristics of an EV. Let them continue to use dirty gas stations in the rain, instead of charging in your own garage. Let them get into a cold car in winter.
The 80/20 rule. Some people can’t learn.
In a way, I would agree that by stating some of the complexities of battery disposal, Mr. Sawa is honestly acknowledging that Lexus (and perhaps Toyota as a whole) wants to continue simply as car manufacturers, and realizes that to responsibly make electric cars requires investment in other areas as well. While Tesla has made a name for itself by embracing the entire ecosystem surrounding its vehicles, it is reasonable to guess most auto manufacturers would like to avoid that extra work. The challenge will occur as more traditional auto makers begin embracing the ecosystem idea, as Volkswagon group has begun to do (albeit reluctantly).
The automotive market is undergoing the biggest shift in its recent history. Unless Toyota and Lexus change their strategy, they will be left behind by other manufacturers and will eventually go out of business.
Exactly. They will “enjoy” an 80% drop in stock value, along with customers losses of 80% minimum, and a reduction of models sold. So be it.
This is absolutely true. GM made kick ass EV with SparkEV and decent one with BoltEV (on sale), but they are highly lacking compared to Tesla due to infrastructure. I suspect Sawa’s concern is that those externalities are going to be very difficult since they are brand new venture for just-cars company, especially for a company that makes cars similar in price to Tesla.
At least GM announced dedicated chargers for ridesharing and self driving cars to kick things off and venture into new territory. Guys at Toyota are unimaginative and afraid to get into new innovations, simply sticking J1772 into their existing line (eg. Prius Prime)
It weird how nissan was one of the first (i want to write first but i’m not sure) to produce an EV but lexus (which is the same) still arguing that right now isn’t the right time for EV…
Lexus and Nissan are not the same. Lexus is Toyota. Nissan is Infiniti. However, Toyota was quick to the hybrid game with the first Prius, so the fact that they have fallen this far behind is still odd.
I think his point was that they’re both Japanese automakers. You’d expect that as a lot of employees move between the two companies* they’d end up with more similar views with each other than they do.
*Total guess on my part. I’m clueless how much this actually occurs. Same industry + same country would seem to suggest it probably happens a decent amount.
The first Prius was all about lowering mpg numbers. It so happened that part of its drive system was electric. I don’t think Toyota realized that keeping the motor and getting rid of the engine was the right solution.
He is set in his ways, it is up to younger leadership to get Toyota to see the promised land. I wonder if he shuns smartphones because of the lithium ion batteries?
Funny how a car maker that boldly changed their design language to “angry ‘roid rage face” could be so timid in the face of real change.
What is with the hideous Lexus front grilles? Nothing screams old school ICE than a huge front grille.
I was thinking it looks more like the old-school Cylons from the original Battlestar Galactica.
It looks like Predator’s mouth.
“as such powertrain systems simply can’t satisfy the needs of all drivers.”
Where to begin? The spin, and weak attempts to keep ICE relevant are laughable at best. What about the remote villages of the world? So now we continue to flood the earth with ICE in order to service the most remote parts of the globe. Yeah, I’m sure that civic-minded responsibility is at the top of Lexus’ priorities..
You’d think that given the vehicle most impacted by the Model 3 is the Prius that Toyota/Lexus might actually fight back.
Looking at Toyota’s fiscal data… it looks like they can only afford to lose around $20B in annual revenue before they start having annual losses. Sounds like the Prius has about 1M sales per year and it generates a good deal more revenue than that, so Toyota really cannot afford to lose the Prius. When Tesla’s annual production reaches 5M, probably within 4 years of now, the Prius is going to be gone and Toyota will be solidly in the red.
This coming from a company that makes such “beautiful” cars. I am not surprised.
Would not be caught dead in that thing pictured.
The grill that expands to the ground makes me think of the buyer’s expression upon seeing the price.
The problem for the system in Japan is the boss is always right. That’s the bottom line so you can’t argue with the boss.
Like the on high decision not to put in a liquid tms in the Leaf, until now, by Nissan another Japanese auto company.
That decision came from on high too.
It’s stupid to say that a car does not meet all people’s needs, no car does. Besides if bev can only compete in 90%
of the market, well that seems just fine. Also FCV don’t really meet the needs of 99% of the market and yet that does
not seem to be an argument for Toyota not to pursue them.
That’s the problem with stupid arguments the same premise can be used against you.
The guy hasn’t had anyone say you’re wrong in so long, he thinks he’s always right.
They’re are just trying to delay the inevitable and put some easy money in the bank….