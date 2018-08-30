LEVC To Introduce TX Taxis In Paris In Early 2019
Already almost 600 TX cabs are on the streets of London.
The range-extended electric black cab LEVC TX eCity, so far introduced in the UK, early next year will go on sale in Paris too.
In London alone, almost 600 TX were already put into service and according to LEVC, each can bring fuel savings of more than £100 a week.
“With air pollution killing around 48,000 people in France every year, and growing levels of smog in Paris itself, the TX has come at a vital time. Under Mayor Hidalgo, Paris has taken an aggressive stance towards conventional petrol and diesel vehicles with pre-2005 diesel vehicles to be banned next year, and all diesel vehicles to be banned by 2024. These changes will have a significant impact on Paris’ 20,000 taxis, and LEVC believes it has a cost-effective solution for the City’s cabbies.”
LEVC TX spec:
- 31 kWh battery
- up to 128 km (80 miles) of range, before the ICE will be required to power the generator for another 515 km (320 miles)
- 120 kW electric motor (GKN Driveline eAxle) for rear-wheel drive. Similar to Volvo T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid models (both Volvo and LEVC are owned by Geely)
- fast charging capability: both CHAdeMO and Combo
Chris Gubbey, CEO of LEVC, said:
“Given the air pollution difficulties facing French cities, we are very much looking forward to giving both drivers and passengers new options in Paris following a very positive reception on the streets. This truly bolsters our European position and we look forward to serving the cities of France alongside those in Norway, the Netherlands and Germany.”
Claire Perry, Minister for Energy and Clean Growth, said:
“The UK has led the world in cutting emissions whilst growing our economy – with clean growth driving incredible innovation and creating hundreds of thousands of high-quality jobs. Ten years on from the Climate Change Act, the first ever Green GB week is a time to build on our successes and explain the huge opportunities for business and young people of a cleaner economy. I’m delighted to see how many more businesses and organisations such as LEVC are seizing this multi-billion-pound opportunity to energize their communities to tackle the very serious threat of climate change.”
Seen many of these in London and really love them. They’re great that their EV but even when you ignore that, they look better, they’re larger and more roomy and just modern overall. Also seem quite a bit more luxurious for the driver too.
Panoramic roof in tourist cities: Genius.
Hey! How about New York, Boston, Philadelphia and Washington DC?
The cities, if they can’t mandate the switch, should offer an incentive.
Also, Make UBER use these too.
Uber change it’s business model to rent Drivers, not cars. Supply the cars, and do driver swaps.
Mon dieu, a London cab in Paris! Sacre bleu
Fresh air in Paris, what ever it takes.