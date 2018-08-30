LEVC To Introduce TX Taxis In Paris In Early 2019

2 H BY MARK KANE

Already almost 600 TX cabs are on the streets of London.

The range-extended electric black cab LEVC TX eCity, so far introduced in the UK, early next year will go on sale in Paris too.

In London alone, almost 600 TX were already put into service and according to LEVC, each can bring fuel savings of more than £100 a week.

“With air pollution killing around 48,000 people in France every year, and growing levels of smog in Paris itself, the TX has come at a vital time. Under Mayor Hidalgo, Paris has taken an aggressive stance towards conventional petrol and diesel vehicles with pre-2005 diesel vehicles to be banned next year, and all diesel vehicles to be banned by 2024. These changes will have a significant impact on Paris’ 20,000 taxis, and LEVC believes it has a cost-effective solution for the City’s cabbies.”

LEVC TX spec:

31 kWh battery

up to 128 km (80 miles) of range, before the ICE will be required to power the generator for another 515 km (320 miles)

of range, before the ICE will be required to power the generator for another 515 km (320 miles) 120 kW electric motor (GKN Driveline eAxle) for rear-wheel drive. Similar to Volvo T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid models (both Volvo and LEVC are owned by Geely)

electric motor (GKN Driveline eAxle) for rear-wheel drive. Similar to Volvo T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid models (both Volvo and LEVC are owned by Geely) fast charging capability: both CHAdeMO and Combo

Chris Gubbey, CEO of LEVC, said:

“Given the air pollution difficulties facing French cities, we are very much looking forward to giving both drivers and passengers new options in Paris following a very positive reception on the streets. This truly bolsters our European position and we look forward to serving the cities of France alongside those in Norway, the Netherlands and Germany.”

Claire Perry, Minister for Energy and Clean Growth, said: