Let’s Take A Look Inside A Bulletproof Tesla

BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Check out this Armormax bulletproof Tesla Model S P100D that’s heading to the Middle East soon.

What’s Inside? Family got a call from Armormax letting them know that they could partake in a unique opportunity. The company had just finished prepping an armored Tesla for a buyer in the Middle East. Before the Model S ships, the family gets an opportunity to see it up close and go out for a ride.

Bulletproofing is a major process that involves much more than just adding thicker glass. It adds a significant amount of weight and structural rigidity to the car and can even void the original warranty. At the bottom of the page, we’ve included another video that shows the armoring process in depth, as well as some actual testing.

How well does the car accelerate after it has been bulletproofed?

Does Autopilot still work?

Check out the video to find out!