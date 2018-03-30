BMW i3 Samsung SDI 94 Ah Battery Rated For 524,000 Miles
Samsung SDI is presenting at the 2018 Energy Storage Europe in Germany its latest high-energy density 111 Ah battery cells for energy storage purposes along with its 94 Ah cells used in all-electric cars.
The 111 Ah stores more energy than the 94 Ah in the same form-factor, so one would ask why there is no 111 Ah version for cars – well, it’s expected that the 94 Ah will get an upgrade to 120 Ah soon.
“Samsung SDI first unveiled its new high-capacity ESS product, E3 model, which 111Ah cell is used to enhance the energy density. E3 can store the same amount of energy with less number of cells, enabling the size of the ESS facility to be reduced. This feature will receive spotlights from the market because it means that it can save installation and management cost.”
Before that happens, let’s look at the specs of the 94 Ah cells, used in the BMW i3. These cells are considered to be among the longest life-cycle cells available.
Samsung SDI expects up to 4,600 charging cycles at 25ºC to End-Of-Life (EOL), which in the case of batteries is the point when capacity decreases to 80% (battery still can be used, but is generally not desirable in cars any longer).
Since the BMW i3 (33 kWh) is rated at 114 miles (183 km), 4,600 cycles would be more than 524,000 miles (more than 843,000 km).
It’s one of the best results in the industry and it’s totally doable because the i3 pack is equipped with a thermal management system.
BMW i3 battery specs:
- 33.2 kWh (27.2 kWh available)
- 96 94 Ah, 3.68 V cells in series
Source: PushEVs.com
27 Comments on "BMW i3 Samsung SDI 94 Ah Battery Rated For 524,000 Miles"
I assume this is a lab test, charging/disharging at optimal parameters. It is impressive, if you take good care of the battery (just be aware of what is optimal operation), it can give you a million km – I find it useful even at 80% or lower original capacity if that means 200km or more.
The drivetrains also should last for more than that without expensive maintenance.
The day to day cycle will probably affect the battery life a bit differently – regen is also “charging”, and you do it quite often.
I still remember when I was buying my first car and didn’t have too much money to spend, the older cars I was looking at (ICEs) had terrible transmissions, the engines needed super expensive repairs. 10 years from now buying a used EV will be a much better experience.
Spot on and just another reason why EVs will supersede LICE.
…and today that is why buying a used EV is like getting a new car…I had that experience in buying a CPO 2014 BEV i3 (15k MILES) and then traded in for a CPO 2014 TSLA S85 (42.5k MILES). The performance of both cars was and is excellent…like new.
Amazing results! Imagine using this battery to drive half million miles then with “only” 80% of capacity left it gets its second life as stationary storage.
My i3 hasn’t dropped even 0.1 kWh capacity in the last couple of years. I’m only a 5k a year driver. I would imagine that these batteries could theoretically last beyond the lifespans of a large number of low mileage drivers like me and never actually get to 80%!
Well it’s not like the carbon fiber is going to rust either, so you might be ‘stuck’ with that thing for awhile.
Lol…it has a frame too…and other metal parts…but it should last a while.
Good to know since we have two BMW i3s… But ours are both the original 60ah battery capacity. And they are both Rex models. However, I think with the 94ah and especially with the upcoming 120ah cells, I would happily leave the Rex behind.
Calendar life >2.5 years. Certainly hope so!
That is at 60 deg C (140F) at 100% charge. Worst possible combination for lithium batteries and not reflective of real world usage.
the life will be 20-30 years . Liquid cooling is the key.
From 67 Ah to 78 Ah to 94 Ah to 111 Ah.
This is a big improvement and is crossing 100 Ah mark for the 1st time.
Good work Samsung.
Contrary to other reports, BMW is increasing the production of i models.
” The 2019 BMW i3 will have its battery upgraded from 33,4 to 42,6 kWh and the 2019 BMW i8 from 7,1 to 11,6 kWh.”
as per
https://pushevs.com/2018/05/25/bmw-increases-production-of-the-i-models/
But how are they going to sell i3 in the face of rising Model-3 is a ?
Strange thing cars. People buy different kinds depending on many factors including personal taste.
BMW i3 still not as efficient as Model 3. Model 3 can get 220 miles out of 55 KWH, i3 gets only 109 miles out of 33 KWH, That’s only 180 miles out of 55 KWH if and when they get there.
Even if i3 were as efficient as TM3 and had the same range and the cost were the same, I would still prefer the Tesla. To me the i3 is just a strange looking vehicle, one that I would prefer not to drive. Personal preference is what it is, I know plenty of people love the i3.
That’s definitely its main weakness.
Who knows? The comfort of back seat riders may become an higher priority for you in which case you may find yourself choosing the i3. The M3 backseat passengers ride with their knees up in the air and zero thigh support.
Unlike Tesla, BMW i3 (and some other EVs including VW e-Golf ) blocked off the top and the bottom, as such the usable battery capacity is not 33 kWh. (p.s. Kilowatt hour is kWh, not KWH)
Stop picking, I am an electrical engineer. I have way more qualifications and experiences than you! I worked at car companies on production level. I know electrical circuit design, machine tools, robots, built cars, jet fighters, downhole oil exploration equipment.
Hey, if you’re going to troll, pick a different name!
The best part about the i3 versus M3 is that you can get an i3 RIGHT NOW instead of waiting on an indefinite list for 18 months. And the leases are dirt cheap, they’re basically a steal after incentives.
Because of the BMW brand. I know a dentist’s wife who is a shallow money grabber knows nothing better than a brand name. She thinks that makes her a better person. NOT! To me who knows inside out how a car is made. I looked into the components, the engineering, value..etc.
At that energy density it’s a phev cell used in a bev, it better get way over 4500 cycles.
Why anybody buy this piece of junk? I tested drive one, The ride was so terrible.
In the “validation summary” chart under “self discharge” it indicates capacity retention of less than or = to 5% (actual 2%) at 30 days from full charge which would mean 98% charge lost. I assume this is a translation/language issue and they mean that the 5 and 2% are the amount LOST not the amount retained. Anybody sure about this who can confirm (or negate) my understanding?