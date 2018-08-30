Let’s Look At Energy Consumption Of Tesla Model 3 Heater
Tesla Model 3 takes several kW for heating…if needed.
Tech Forum checked out how much energy a Tesla Model 3 would need to heat the cabin at 52°F (11.1 °C) with general heating maxed, while the driver’s seat heater is set for a single bar.
The car was connected to the grid, but charging was scheduled for a later time, which enabled us to see how much out of the available 32 amps the Tesla took for heating purposes.
As it turns out, it took around 4,800 W – around 20 A at 240 V (although at the beginning of the video it was even higher by 1-2 kW, up to 27 A).
When the general heating was off, the driver’s seat heater (set at one bar) used roughly 500 W (2 A at 240 V). That would mean general heating needed over 4,300 W.
8 Comments on "Let’s Look At Energy Consumption Of Tesla Model 3 Heater"
Some context would be nice.
No way the seat heater took 500 W. The 500 W must have been for everything drawing power in the car, including all of the computers.
No kidding. Not unless you like roasted rump for lunch. Most seat heaters are 10-50W. You really should have someone technical review these articles before posting them.
Contrast the Leaf heat pump pulls 400 watts.
Leaf also uses resistance heaters that draw significantly more than 400 watts when it needs to heat up the car. With my Leaf plugged into a 110V outlet, it can draw a max of 1,200 watts from the outlet. The preheat drew power from the battery even while plugged in, so it had to be drawing more that 1,200 watts.
You can also check the energy display which shows power draw by the climate control system. It can easily exceed 3,000 watts.
The Leaf uses way more in the first few minutes. The energy monitor tells you.
This was basically a max heater test, AFAICS. Outside temperature only makes a difference at steady state.
Heat pumps are great from around 20-50 F, up to about 4x as efficient as a resistance heater. Tesla has a big battery and heat pump adds some cost and might shorten AC life (compressor is running more). Heat pump might also force some design decisions that possibly hurt AC performance. Need an HVAC expert to chime in here.
Mainly cost though, adding an auxiliary heater makes the car cost more. There is a reason Hyun-Ki’s PHEVs have no heaters and use the engine instead. Given battery size in Tesla it isn’t an issue. At 5 kW of heat at 75 mph heat won’t be that large percentage, and at low speeds where 5 kW is a large percentage the range is way longer than you drive in a day.
Leaf is critical to have a heat pump, when the heater might mean you don’t make your destination.
Hard to tell how this translates to range impact, especially on a long trip in the winter.
Might need lots of heating for the first few minutes but can that be dialed way back after?
Would be good to do a test like this:
– drive a frequently used route, preferably 100+ miles, on a day where no heat or A/C is needed
– drive the same route at various cold temps (5C, -5C, -15C, -25C average)
– start with full charge, record the remaining range at the destination
– write an article on InsideEVs to report – would provide a nice resource for other Model 3 owners who don’t travel as much
Might not be too late for some Model 3 owners in northern climates 🙂