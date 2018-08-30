2 H BY MARK KANE

Electric vessels need a comparable amount of batteries to 50 or even 100 cars

Kongsberg, which engaged in the electrification of the marine industry, picked up Leclanché as a battery supplier for nine projects of a total amount of 45 MWh (on average 5 MWh per vessel).

Leclanché intends to build the systems in Switzerland, while the cells will come from Leclanché’s Willstätt facility in Germany.

“The partnership contributes to KONGSBERG’s new generation of hybrid power solutions, which are set to deliver game-changing efficiencies and reduce the environmental impact of transportation with cutting-edge autonomous and crewed vessel newbuilds.” “The new partnership with KONGSBERG underscores Leclanché’s strategy of being a vertically integrated system supplier to growth markets such as merchant marine and fleet transportation, moving beyond being a ‘pure play’ cell producer. Leclanché made an early investment in developing a DNV GL certified battery system for marine applications, and is the first battery supplier to fully comply with the stringent 2015 regulations that are currently in force. DNV GL is an international accredited registrar and classification society for maritime vessels headquartered in Høvik, Norway.”

Currently, two projects were revealed. The first is Yara Birkeland autonomous and electric container vessel, while the second will be Grimaldi Green 5th Generation (GG5G) hybrid.

The first project to be jointly executed will be Yara Birkeland, the world’s first autonomous and electric container vessel with zero emissions ordered by YARA, one of the world’s leading fertilizer companies and a provider of environmental solutions. Replacing 40,000 truck journeys a year, Yara Birkeland will eliminate NOx and CO2 emissions and improve road safety, whilst also reducing noise and dust emissions currently caused by trucks in a densely populated urban area.

The second project relates to vessels known as Grimaldi Green 5th Generation (GG5G). Grimaldi is one of the world’s largest operators of Roll-on/ Roll-off (Ro-Ro) and Roll-on/ Roll-off Passenger (Ro-Pax) vessels. The hybrid propulsion system delivered by Kongsberg includes supply and integration of shaft generators, frequency drives, energy management systems together with Leclanché battery systems. The GG5Gs will be the first in a new series of hybrid Ro-Ro vessels using fossil fuel during navigation, with batteries providing a peak-shaving function and electricity in port.

Frode Kaland, EVP Supply Chain for Kongsberg Maritime said:

“Leclanché’s ability to cover the complete value chain from design and production of lithium cells in Europe, to full battery systems certified for marine applications together with our proprietary hybrid power technology positions us together as a single, unified supplier of electrification solutions that will deliver lower operational expenditure and enable environmental sustainability for all vessel types”.

Anil Srivastava, CEO of Leclanché said:

“The partnership between Kongsberg Maritime, one of the world’s leading providers of electrification solutions to the maritime industry and Leclanché has the potential to be game changing as it brings low and zero-emission solutions to the sizeable and fast growing electric and hybrid marine market. Leclanché’s focus on maritime is an essential component of our focus on the electrification of fleets and maritime is ideally suited to both our superior battery systems and our partnership approach to deliver emissions busting solutions. We are seeing a paradigm shift in the maritime industry towards electric power and partnerships with world class industry leaders such as KONGSBERG further demonstrate that Leclanché’s opportunity is now.”

