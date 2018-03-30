Leading Japanese Manufacturers Team Up For Solid-State Battery Push

22 H BY MARK KANE

Development of solid-state batteries is to be accelerated in Japan through a new government-funded program led by Lithium Ion Battery Technology and Evaluation Center (Libtec).

Japan would like to become a top player in next-generation solid-state technology, but so far no company has begun mass-production of this type of battery.

On the other hand, the conventional lithium-ion batteries with liquid electrolyte escaped the hands of Japanese manufacturers – in 2013 they controlled 70% of the market, while in 2016 it was down to 41%, according to Nikkei.

The new initiative combines many major players including carmakers Toyota, Nissan, Honda and battery manufacturers like Panasonic, GS Yuasa.

What surprises us the most is the government funding – 1.6 billion yen ($14 million) – pretty low for the purpose.

Libtec’s goal for solid-state batteries it to enable electric cars ranges of up to 500 miles (800 km) by 2030, compared with currently about up to 250 miles (400 km).

Source: Nikkei via Green Car Congress