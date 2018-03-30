Leading Japanese Manufacturers Team Up For Solid-State Battery Push
Development of solid-state batteries is to be accelerated in Japan through a new government-funded program led by Lithium Ion Battery Technology and Evaluation Center (Libtec).
Japan would like to become a top player in next-generation solid-state technology, but so far no company has begun mass-production of this type of battery.
On the other hand, the conventional lithium-ion batteries with liquid electrolyte escaped the hands of Japanese manufacturers – in 2013 they controlled 70% of the market, while in 2016 it was down to 41%, according to Nikkei.
The new initiative combines many major players including carmakers Toyota, Nissan, Honda and battery manufacturers like Panasonic, GS Yuasa.
What surprises us the most is the government funding – 1.6 billion yen ($14 million) – pretty low for the purpose.
Libtec’s goal for solid-state batteries it to enable electric cars ranges of up to 500 miles (800 km) by 2030, compared with currently about up to 250 miles (400 km).
8 Comments on "Leading Japanese Manufacturers Team Up For Solid-State Battery Push"
2030 ? many will Lose Interest in Ev’s By Then ! I wish they would Step it Up and get the show on the road !
Every year Plug in vehicle sales are rising. In what reality is the public losing interest?
Cell stacking is a good idea.
Here is what U.S. research has done.
https://www.jcesr.org/category/research-highlight/
Too bad U.S. government doesn’t spent over a billion $$$ per year on this. We would easily recover the investment.
Although the German automakers lead the EV race today, I think the competition from the Japanese automakers will be very strong in 5-10 years. At the end, it’s good news for all EV enthusiasts 🙂
How do German Auto makers lead? Tesla is arguably the biggest EV manufacturer, American based. Nissan is close behind, Japanese. Renault is high on the list, French. VW has their Golf compliance EV. BMW has their i3, pretty good. I wouldn’t say German are leading at this stage.
Well, if you only look at what’s available on the market right now and refuse to see (or believe) what is forthcoming from Audi, VW, etc., then maybe you’re right. The fact that VW just doubled their 25 billion in battery orders is a sign of what’s to come.