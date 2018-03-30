Large Plug-In Hybrid Mercedes SUV To Launch In 2019
Our money is on the next-generation GLE.
Mercedes’ Tuscaloosa plant in Alabama is the place of birth of large SUVs such as the GLE, GLE Coupe, and the GLS where these are produced to cater the world market. The company is investing a total of $1 billion to expand its manufacturing footprint in that area and will hire more than 600 jobs to get ready for the EQ-badged SUVs.
Speaking of electrified high-riding models, Mercedes recently organized a meeting with suppliers in the United States to prepare for the next generation of U.S.-built SUVs and one of the new models coming will be a plug-in hybrid. Production of the model in question will kick off later this year and it won’t be the only partially electrified SUV.
While the identity of the model has not been disclosed, an educated guess would have to be the next-generation GLE taking into account prototypes have been spotted in the past few days with barely any camouflage. The plug-in hybrid derivative Mercedes is referring to is likely a successor for the outgoing GLE 550e 4Matic, but there’s actually going to be more than just one electrified flavor of what is being described as the “next generation SUV.”
Following the GLE’s expected introduction in the weeks or months to come, the bigger GLS is slated to arrive at some point in 2019 and we won’t be too surprised if it will spawn a plug-in hybrid model as well.
The plant has been putting together SUVs since 1997 and now it’s gearing up to introduce a new one for which Mercedes has spent a “considerable time articulating supplier needs.” Roughly 200 U.S.-based suppliers are working with the three-pointed star company for the factory in Tuscaloosa where more than 3,700 people are employed and have been in charge of C-Class Sedan production since June 2014. The plant – in which Mercedes has invested more than $6 billion since 1995 – actually indirectly supports approximately 22,000 more jobs, with about 10,000 of them being at suppliers as well as service providers.
A decade late. Hybrids are keeping us burning (less) gas, delay the transition to all electrics and allow ICE car companies to keep the last century technology and assembly lines.
I admit to being deeply conflicted about products like this.
On one hand, I don’t believe for a second that anyone who buys a Merc PHEV is going to be diligent about plugging it in every night, like the fanatical Volt owners we see only who compete to see how little gasoline they can use per year. So what will this vehicle accomplish in the real world?
But on the other hand, I think there is some (very?) minor benefit in terms of educating the driving public about plug-in vehicles in general. And that education process is critical to advancing the rEVolution.
I agree, there are some that just want the California car pool stickers and don’t bother plugging them in. I know a Porsche Panamera driver and a Prius Prime driver that don’t bother plugging in but want the stickers.
“I don’t believe for a second that anyone who buys a Merc PHEV is going to be diligent about plugging it in every night”
Believe it or not…. I own a GLC 350e and I plug it every night. It takes about 20s after I park the car to plug it. I have the car since 1 year, and I forgot only about 2-3 times to charge the car at night.
Out of 18k km in one year, by my calculations, ~10k km should be electric. The other 8k km account for vacations, or longer trips. In a country that does not have charging stations each 100km, a PHEV solution is the best compromise.
GLS is the large size while GLE is the midsize.
So once again another auto OEM has beaten GM with its class-leading Voltec by introducing PHEV SUVs/CUVs.
The squandering of their opportunities by GM is astounding.
The hapless GM is very disappointing. With the Volt and the Bolt, they had a chance to really be doing the right thing — especially after being bailed out by taxpayers like me.
But no, it’s all really compliance car minimalism.
It will be really ironic if VW is the BEV company much of the middle class turns to, assuming they are really going to be making/servicing decent real world middle class BEV’s in force.
To me, morally, GM’s behavior is really only marginally better than VW’s, given overall damage to the environment (i.e. GM selling as many monster sized IEC vehicles as it can), and placing short term profit over doing the right thing.
Add GM’s (lack of) quality and durability reputation, and GM isn’t even on the list of car companies I’d consider buying from — unless they change a LOT.
Re the overall tone of comments hating on PHEV’s on green tech sites generally, I don’t understand why people on both sides of the discussion seem to frequently have SUCH a hard time with the idea of compromise. Or the idea that the imperfect is NOT the enemy of the good — as long as it is heading in the right direction.
We’re now experiencing real world decent PHEV family cars that get roughly DOUBLE the mileage of pure ICE cars, AFTER getting a decent amount of pure BEV mode driving. They are moderately priced generally relative to the competing ICE, especially after the EV credits.
AGW and burning too much hydrocarbon fuels are the enemy. Anything that realistically lets a lot of people potentially burn lots less hydrocarbons while we wait for the DECADES it will take BEV’s to dominate the global car market is a VERY good thing.
As soon as gasoline gets to $4 or $5, I see these becoming MUCH more popular, and none too soon!
Large part of it can probably be attributed to the fact that PHEVs are not all created equal. On one hand, we have serious entrants such as the Volt, which is designed to work really well in all-electric mode, and has a decent range that indeed allows most daily commutes without burning fossils. On the other hand, we see a lot of alibi-PHEVs with tiny motors and miniscule range, that are only out for incentives/credits, while contributing little to reducing emissions. Unfortunately, in most markets they get the same incentives as the serious entrants; sometimes even the same incentives as pure EVs. That’s bound to create resentment.