Land Rover Installs World’s Most Remote Charging Point

12 M BY MARK KANE

Nature and a charging station right out there in the massive clearing

Land Rover recently installed the UK’s most remote charging point on Scotland’s Isle of Skye, which could become extremely handy as it’s 15 miles from the nearest road.

Thanks to the new installation, travelers will be able to take quick mid-adventure top-up charges, which otherwise would not be possible. Moreover, a depleted battery in such an isolated place would be like asking to become stranded.

Hopefully, more car manufacturers will start installations of charging poinst (including DC fast chargers) in the most solitary and wildest places to ultimately solve the chicken and egg problem.

“Located around 15 miles from the nearest road, the new charging point – in Scotland’s picturesque Isle of Skye – is easily accessible under electric power, thanks to the P400e’s 30-mile electric-only range. And getting there will give drivers quite a buzz; with steep traverses and muddy plains requiring all of the engineered capability of a Range Rover. The specially fitted rapid charging point will allow Range Rover and Range Rover Sport P400e models to charge up in as little as 2 hours 45 minutes, allowing plenty of time to take in the electrifying view.” “The Range Rover P400e plug-in provides sustainable performance by combining a 300PS 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a 116PS electric motor. The 404PS total available power output – available through the permanent four-wheel drive system – delivers 0-60mph in 6.4 seconds Performance, comfort and capability are taken to new heights in the Range Rover Sport P400e, making it the current all-round electrified luxury off-roader of choice. Land Rover engineers have delivered a set-up in the Range Rover Sport PHEV that maximises interior space, provides ideal weight distribution and easily handles shocks when traversing off road. From 2020 all new Jaguar Land Rover vehicles will offer the option of electrification, giving our customers even more choice. We will introduce a portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles as well as continuing to offer the latest diesel and petrol engines. This is the latest in a journey of constant innovation from Land Rover, with one recent particular stand-out technological advancements being the self-levelling tax disc, debuted to the world in 2011. Full details of the innovation can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ImSlgHaGU6k“

Max Watts, Jaguar Land Rover Head of Vehicle Charging, said:

“We really have gone above and beyond, and ohm-mitted nothing in our quest to ensure that eco-minded Land Rover owners are able to adventure in zero emissions comfort. It may only be one single charging point that we’ve installed, but we’re not expecting there to be much of a queue…”

Ted Lightly, CEO of Skye High Club, said:

“We’re extremely glad that some bright spark at Land Rover has decided to install a charging point in the wilds of Skye. It’s a business that understands the need to maintain the beauty of nature, and this new charging post is so discreet that it’s almost as if it’s not even there at all.”

April Fools news!!!