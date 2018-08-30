Kymco Shoots For The Big Time With SuperNEX

When you think Kymco, what do you think? Scooters? Tiny, disposable, small-displacement motorcycles like the Spade? Electric bikes? What about electric superbike? No? If not no one would blame you since Kymco made its bones selling friendly, accessible transportation appliances and not, say, bikes that’d set your hair on fire. That might be changing soon, though, if this mysterious teaser is anything to go by.

Kymco dropped this minute-long video on October 20, 2018, and it hints at something big on the horizon. Filmed at the Superbike World Championship at the International Circuit of Magny-Cours, the video is pretty straight-forward. An interviewer walks around with a mic asking race fans what “what’s speed?” over a hard-rocking soundtrack. The primarily francophone fans give a number of answers—emotion, competition, adrenaline, fun, etc.—while superbikes scream by in the background.

Next, the interviewer asks “what’s energy?” and the interviewees talk about engines and motive force. Okay, interesting but a little abstract if you ask me. Then the big question drops—”what’s the motorbike of the future?” Now that’s the $64,000 question, right? The answers are what you’d expect—safer, more powerful, faster, technologically advanced, and electric.

Yep, these race fans feel that the future of motorcycles lies in electric bikes. They’re probably not wrong, but what does this all have to do with Kymco? Well, stick with me here. Kymco is all in on electric bikes in its home market and is even working on a full-on electric “ecosystem” of charging stations and battery swapping points. We know this because we’ve written about it here before.

Now, what if Kymco was working on something big? Something like a powerful electric sportbike or racing bike? This is all guessing mind you, but Kymco does say that it’s unveiling something called the SuperNEX at EICMA 2018 next weekend, so at least we won’t have long to wait. Once we find out more we’ll let you know.