KTM Joins The Electric Minibike Game With The SX-E 5

A pint-sized electric dirt bike joins the FreeRide E-XC in KTM‘s fleet as the SX-E 5 was introduced at EICMA. It joins the Husqvarna EE5 as a quiet electric option for young riders.

KTM is the parent company of Husqvarna, and as such, the SX-E 5 is quite similar to the EE5. It’s based on the KTM 50 SX but replaces the gas engine with a 5-kilowatt electric motor. It has six selectable drive modes to alter power delivery characteristics to suit all rider ability levels, which is something no gas engine can do. It has an adjustable WP XACT 35 air spring fork to accommodate different rider sizes and riding conditions. A seat with an adjustable ride height helps with this, as well as an optional seat lowering kit to bring it down further. The KTM PowerPack provides enough juice for two hours of riding for beginners, or 25 minutes for experienced riders who know how to whack open the throttle without dumping it. When it does run out of juice it only takes an hour to recharge and hit the dirt again.

Like the Husky, the SX-E 5 intends to attract younger riders, particularly riders (and parents) who don’t want the buzz of a small engine annoying the neighborhood. With real components and real performance, it’s not your typical ride-on toy but a legitimate minibike in its own right. It is also likely to cultivate brand awareness and loyalty from younger riders as they grow up and progress through their riding career.

The SX-E 5 should hit KTM dealers in the fall of 2019. That’s a few months after the Husky version, so you’ll have to wait a bit longer if you’re set on the KTM.