Kokam Charges Up 30 MW Energy Storage System In Australia

Not only Tesla does well with energy storage systems in Australia. Kokam, has successfully deployed a 30 MW / 11.4 MWh ESS for Alinta Energy.

It’s not as big as the biggest Tesla ESS, but still it’s the largest lithium ion battery deployed for industrial application (Tesla ESS was for the grid). The system improves the performance of an islanded high voltage network, which supplies power to major iron ore producers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Kokam so far deployed more than 650 MWh of battery energy storage systems around the world.

The facility in Pilbara region uses Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) Oxide battery technology and is expected to last up to 10,000 charging cycles. The batteries should also withstand the Australian heat:

“Improved heat dissipation: With a heat dissipation rate that is 1.6 times better than standard NMC technologies, UHP NMC batteries can be used at a higher rate for longer periods of time with no degradation in battery life or performance”

More about the project: