Litter Of Kittens Found Hitching A Ride In Chevy Bolt EV

3 H BY WADE MALONE 8

More cats are ride sharing in electric vehicles to lower their carbon pawprint.

Earlier this week, several service technicians at Capital Chevrolet in San Jose, CA made an interesting discovery. While working on a Chevy Bolt EV, they started hearing an unusual noise coming from the car’s wheel well. After a quick investigation, they found a litter of kittens had made the Bolt their home.

Well, what do we have here? Stowaways! 

Listen to that engine purr. Wait no, that can’t be right… this car is electric!

The dealership provided the cats with a suitable loaner while their vehicle was being worked on.

The dealership provided the cats with a loaner while their vehicle was being serviced.

A mother cat most likely decided to make a home for her kittens inside of the Bolt EV to escape the elements. This is actually a somewhat common occurrence. Small animals will seek shelter in a vehicle from the hot sun in the summer or the bitter cold of winter. She also heard that Cars.com rated the Bolt EV as the best car for new parents.

It is now official, the Chevy Bolt is kitten tested, mother approved.

Check out the video to watch the rescue operation unfold!

Video Description via CarGurus on YouTube:

Earlier today, several Service Technicians were working on a Bolt EV at Capitol Chevrolet when they heard a rather unusual noise in the car’s wheel well. This is what they found!

8 Comments on "Litter Of Kittens Found Hitching A Ride In Chevy Bolt EV"

TM3x2 Chris

Kittens? Please, if this were a Tesla they would find lion cubs.

1 hour ago
Nix

LOL!

1 hour ago
dimitrij

Ion clubs

1 hour ago
TM3x2 Chris

hahaha, clever

1 hour ago
William

“Puss ‘n Bolts”,

Or,

Telling Tesla Tiger Tales.

1 hour ago
TM3x2 Chris

hahaha, punny

1 hour ago
Nix

This is probably an odd benefit of EV’s over ICE engines too, in a weird way. There are a lot of places in an ICE car where heat and moving belts, etc would be very dangerous for cute little kittens.

1 hour ago
TM3x2 Chris

The heat of ICE cars attracts cats. I often see my neighbor’s car with a cat on top of the hood enjoying the warmth.

1 hour ago