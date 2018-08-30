Litter Of Kittens Found Hitching A Ride In Chevy Bolt EV

3 H BY WADE MALONE

More cats are ride sharing in electric vehicles to lower their carbon pawprint.

Earlier this week, several service technicians at Capital Chevrolet in San Jose, CA made an interesting discovery. While working on a Chevy Bolt EV, they started hearing an unusual noise coming from the car’s wheel well. After a quick investigation, they found a litter of kittens had made the Bolt their home.

Listen to that engine purr. Wait no, that can’t be right… this car is electric!

Well, what do we have here? Stowaways!

The dealership provided the cats with a loaner while their vehicle was being serviced.

A mother cat most likely decided to make a home for her kittens inside of the Bolt EV to escape the elements. This is actually a somewhat common occurrence. Small animals will seek shelter in a vehicle from the hot sun in the summer or the bitter cold of winter. She also heard that Cars.com rated the Bolt EV as the best car for new parents.

It is now official, the Chevy Bolt is kitten tested, mother approved.

Check out the video to watch the rescue operation unfold!

Video Description via CarGurus on YouTube: