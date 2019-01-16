Kia Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe Surge To 4.4% Of Total Volume

  1. Home
The surge is real.

Kia happily announced its tenth consecutive year of growth of car sales in Europe by 4.7% to 494,304. The year 2018 was especially good for electrified models (including hybrids), which closed with 58,029 sales (up 36.0% year-over-year) at a share of 11.7% (1/8 of total volume).

The fastest growing segment turns out to be plug-in cars – by over 140% according to our estimates. Kia reports 21,588 sales (7,064 BEVs and 14,524 PHEVs) at decent 4.4% of the total result.

In 2019 it could more than double again because of new models coming.

Kia Niro PHEV & e-Niro

Thanks to electrification, Kia Niro became the 5th best-selling model in 2018 for Kia in Europe. Among 45,255 sales (up 33.6%) over 22% were plug-ins:

  • Niro  Hybrid 34,642
  • Niro Plug-In Hybrid 9,951
  • e-Niro: 662 (introduced in December 2018)

Kia e-Niro

Kia Soul EV

The Kia Soul EV is awaiting upgrade in 2019 to the new longer-range generation. In 2018, Kia sold a record 6,402 Soul EVs (up 12.0%), which is more than the gasoline and diesel Soul combined.

Kia Soul EV

Kia Optima Plug-in Hybrid

The Kia Optima Plug-in Hybrid (available as a sedan and Sportswagon) also achieved a record result of 4,573 (up 49.1%).

Kia Optima PHEV

