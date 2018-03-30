Kia Cancels Gas Soul In Europe, Only Electric Version Available
Kia is going to end sales of the conventional version of the Soul in Europe.
However, the pure electric version will still be available.
According to the latest news, production of the Soul ICE for the European market already ended. Customers can order only copies that are still in stock.
In 2017, sales of the Kia Soul amounted to around 12,100 and, since 5,400 were Soul EVs (nearly 45%), the automaker decided that it was time to go the “smart” way by ditching gas in favor of batteries.
The biggest European market for the all-electric Soul was Germany (almost 3,000 sold last year), but we believe that the majority were immediately exported as used cars to Norway in a legal but controversial way to lower average emissions in the European Union.
Also this year, Kia “sold” some 1,900 Soul EVs in Germany in the first five months.
#Kia's Soul will become a BEV only model in Europe.
According to @AIDNewsletter data 5.4k of the 12.1k sold in the region last year were pure electric.
Of which 3k were registered in Germany and then likely exported to Norway as part of 3k Soul EV Norwegian used imports last year pic.twitter.com/cLKPgLzYEQ
— Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) June 11, 2018
There’s no word yet on whether a similar gas cancellation will occur in the U.S. (though we don’t expect it too), but this no gas/diesel in Europe is now seeming to become a trend.
U.S. sales of the Kia Soul EV have ranged in the low to mid 100-unit marks for all of 2018. It’s not a volume seller. In fact, it’s hard to find one on dealer lots, which is rather disappointing when you consider the fact that the electric Soul is reasonably priced, though low on the range scale.
Source: Electrive
16 Comments on "Kia Cancels Gas Soul In Europe, Only Electric Version Available"
Great news; hopefully other manufacturers will take note, and follow Kia’s example! Even though I wish it was a policy adopted in the U.S., by Kia and others, I’m glad to see progress anywhere.
I can’t see them doing it here in the USA because at the moment they barely even ship the EV to us in any numbers other than token amounts. Much like the Ioniq EV. I’ve still never even seen one other than pictures.
Amen to that, I have seen “0” EV Ioniq’s in Northern and Southern California and maybe a handful of EV Souls last couple of years. I keep hearing Ioniq is an excellent EV but wake me up when I can get a 200+ mile range and pick it up on Saturday from my local Hyundai dealer.
I have seen a couple of Ionic ev in SoCal, they are rare indeed. It’s hard to tell the 3 versions apart without hov stickers.
In the Seattle area the Soul EVs are fairly common for a rare vehicle 🙂
I guess either the dealers here, pushed by customers, have certified themselves and got some piece of the very limited action Kia allocates to the US – or Kia USA itself identified us as a top market.
Either way, they’re cuter looking than the ICE version. It’s sort of, “That’s how a Soul vehicle is supposed to look like”, if you know what I mean.
I don’t get the same sense when seeing a 500e vs. a 500.
They could start by at least offering it nationwide in the US.
I did Test Drive the 2017 EV Model, while Servicing my 2010 ICE Version! In Ontario, Canada! Unfortunately, the darn thing was so smooth, it made me think they did some stuff to my ICE Car – to make it vibrate more!!
Once you go electric you don’t want to go back.
It really is true … unless of course you need a long distance on fairly regular basis.
You can’t offer a car for sale that practically does not exist.
Not gonna happen anytime soon….all sans Tesla build bevs as compliance vehicles only where and in the amounts they must sell them.
Wrong. In fact, disproven by this article itself, silly.
It might be the USA strategy of some foreign automakers (Kia/Hyundai/VW come to mind), but it’s not their overall strategy.
Only certain Kia dealers are EV certified and trained. On Long Island NY that means 1 out of 5 dealers.
It’s tempting to hope Kia does this in order to increase production capacity for the electric Soul…
Really liking my Soul EV … just about perfect second “city” only vehicle for people with small garages or driveways. Price is right.
Can’t remember that I ever saw such an (ICE) car here. Couldn’t find much information on the internet but it seems like it wasn’t sold very often.
BTW: E.g. here in Germany, the Renault Fluence Z.E. was sold roughly only year longer than the one with ICE…
