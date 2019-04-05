New 2020 Kia Soul Electric Scores Impressive City Range Rating

39 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

More often than not, daily driving involves a lot of city driving.

This is precisely where the new Kia Soul EV shines with a very impressive city range rating. The rather boxy and high profile Kia Soul EV isn’t really a standout in its highway range rating, but in the city its EPA figure is indeed spectacular.

All new electric Kias and Hyundais are range champs. That includes the Kia Niro EV and Hyundai Kona Electric, both of which exceed 230 miles in combined range, according to the EPA. The Kona Electric actually goes 258 miles per charge.

Back to the Soul EV

Officially, the new 2020 Soul EV, with its 62-kWh battery pack, gets a combined EPA rating of 243 miles. An impressive figure for sure. But when we dive a bit deeper into the numbers, we see that the Soul EV is especially suited to city driving.

According to the EPA’s internal database, the Soul EV gets the following ratings:

City Range: 268.9 miles

Highway Range: 211.3

Combined Range: 243 miles

We should note that the database says the combined range was voluntarily lowered by Kia from 246 miles to 243.

Comparatively, the Kia Niro EV, which gets a combined range of 239 miles, has this as a breakdown, according to the EPA:

City Range: 259

Highway Range: 213.6

Combined Range: 239

With no voluntary adjustments listed.

The Hyundai Kona Electric easily wins in this city range battle at 284.1 miles (226 miles of highway range and 258 miles combined), but if you’re deciding between the Soul EV and Niro EV and basing that decision off of electric range in the city, then the Soul EV has a clear advantage. If only we knew the pricing for the electric Soul. That info should become available soon.

Check out the gallery of Soul EV images below.