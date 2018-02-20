Kia Plug-In Hybrid Sportage, Ceed Coming Next Year
Kia has several new plug-ins in the pipeline.
Kia is expected to introduce in 2019 new plug-in hybrid models – Ceed (at least initially in estate version only) and Sportage, with the possibility that a Sorento PHEV and next-generation Optima plug-in hybrid is coming too. The Ceed should go on sale in second half of 2019.
The Kia Ceed PHEV will likely share its powertrain with the Kia Niro PHEV (8.9 kWh battery and 59 kW electric motor).
Currently, Kia is spreading its offer from Soul EV, Optima PHEV and Niro PHEV to achieve 25-30% share of sales for plug-ins as a way of dealing with CO2 emission requirements.
Kia Europe’s marketing chief Artur Martins said:
“We are going to need more electrification on other products in the future. We must get to a mix of around 25-30% electrified models to hit the CO2 targets,”
The list of upcoming models are:
- e-Niro (BEV, similar to Hyundai Kona Electric, initial target 20,000 / annually)
- Soul EV (next-generation version to be unveiled in Los Angeles in November)
- Ceed PHEV
- Sportage PHEV
- Large hydrogen fuel cell SUV (based on Hyundai NEXO)
I like my Optima PHEV, all I need is 50Miles battery and larger trunk, don’t think it’s possible with the current design
Now we are talking. Ceed and Sportage are their top sellers, plugins are going mainstream in Europe.
What about USA? California Oregon only?
What would be the reason for them to sell them in the US?
In other words, “if there were no CO2 regulations, we wouldn’t be doing squat.” and “We’re only going to do the minimum to meet the regulations.”