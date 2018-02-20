Kia Plug-In Hybrid Sportage, Ceed Coming Next Year

5 H BY MARK KANE

Kia has several new plug-ins in the pipeline.

Kia is expected to introduce in 2019 new plug-in hybrid models – Ceed (at least initially in estate version only) and Sportage, with the possibility that a Sorento PHEV and next-generation Optima plug-in hybrid is coming too. The Ceed should go on sale in second half of 2019.

The Kia Ceed PHEV will likely share its powertrain with the Kia Niro PHEV (8.9 kWh battery and 59 kW electric motor).

Currently, Kia is spreading its offer from Soul EV, Optima PHEV and Niro PHEV to achieve 25-30% share of sales for plug-ins as a way of dealing with CO2 emission requirements.

Kia Europe’s marketing chief Artur Martins said:

“We are going to need more electrification on other products in the future. We must get to a mix of around 25-30% electrified models to hit the CO2 targets,”

The list of upcoming models are:

e-Niro (BEV, similar to Hyundai Kona Electric, initial target 20,000 / annually)

(BEV, similar to Hyundai Kona Electric, initial target 20,000 / annually) Soul EV (next-generation version to be unveiled in Los Angeles in November)

(next-generation version to be unveiled in Los Angeles in November) Ceed PHEV

Sportage PHEV

Large hydrogen fuel cell SUV (based on Hyundai NEXO)

Source: Autocar