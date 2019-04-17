Kia: One In Eight Kia Cars Sold In Europe Have Electrified Powertrain
Kia expands in Europe with its best first quarter ever
Kia managed to continue growth in Europe achieving a 0.6% sales increase during the first quarter to 132,174 and slightly higher market share of 3.2%. The South Korean brand consistently expands its electrification efforts, already selling 1/8 of its cars in Europe with hybrid, plug-in hybrid or all-electric powertrains.
Overall, about 18,670 electrified cars were sold, which is 14.1% of the total. The biggest part falls on the electrified Niro – 15,695 (up 49.6%) hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric. The Niro PHEV soon will be available in an updated version.
“Kia’s best-selling electrified model, the Niro, saw quarterly sales grow 49.6 per cent year-on-year, to 15,695 units, with both Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid variants selling more than ever. Kia recently announced several upgrades to the Niro Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.”
The Kia Optima Plug-in Hybrid noted a similar increase of 48.3% year-over-year to 1,435, while the Kia Soul EV in the ooutgoingversion noted 474 sales.
“Sales of the Optima Plug-in Hybrid (available as a sedan and Sportswagon in selected European markets) grew 48.3 per cent to 1,435 units, while the outgoing Soul EV accounted for 474 sales in its final weeks on-sale before replacement.”
In the near future, Kia intends to expand the availability of Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) as well as introduce the new Kia Soul EV (e-Soul), which are equipped with the same battery and powertrain options.
“Kia also saw strong customer demand for its two latest battery-electric vehicles, the e-Soul and e-Niro. Both models are now on-sale in select European markets, with other markets to follow later this year.”
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Kia: One In Eight Kia Cars Sold In Europe Have Electrified Powertrain"
Woohoo! Love my Niro PHEV. Oh and all you ‘hybrids are evil’ people consider this. 100 hybrids use approximately the same gas as 50 regular ICE vehicles. 10,000 is roughly the fuel savings of 5000 EVs. Oh and you might want to consider that selling a couple hundred thousand Niro and Ioniqs a year worldwide creates economy of scale necessary to produce the EVs profitably.
By 1 in 8, you really mean nearly 1 in 7. Which is .14125… closer to?
1/7 = .142857…
1/8 = .125
It would be great if KIA would offer an electric version of a few of their other models as well.
Like the Kia:
Sportage
Sorento
Stinger
Ceed
Venga
Rio
Picanto