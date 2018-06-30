Kia Niro PHEV Leads Spain To New Sales Record

  1. Home
Plug-in electric car sales in Spain hit a new all-time record in June despite lack of particular incentives to do so.

In total, 1,284 new registrations translated to 0.9% of the market at a very fast pace of growth – 86% year-over-year.

One of the stars of the month was the Kia Niro PHEV, which with 382 sales became the best-selling plug-in model for the first half of the year (662), ahead of 599 Renault ZOE.

In general, plug-in hybrids seem to be gaining more momentum as compared to all-electric cars this year.

Total sales over the first six months amounted to 5,003 (at average 0.7% market share), which is more than two-thirds of the 7,448 plug-ins sold in the entire year of 2017.

Source: EV Sales Blog

