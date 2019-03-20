Kia Niro PHEV Shows Off New Facelift: Photos/Videos

1 H BY MARK KANE

Facelifted Kia Niro PHEV should be even more attractive

Kia presented at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show the updated Niro Plug-in Hybrid (and Niro Hybrid), which is now aligned with the newer all-electric Kia Niro EV.

Slight changes concerns both the exterior and interior (see list of changes here) so don’t expect any more EV range from the 8.9 kWh battery, above the 26 miles (42 km), according to EPA.

Below we attached live photos and videos from the Geneva Motor Show.

Kia Niro PHEV spec:

1.6-litre direct-injection petrol engine (104bhp and 147Nm) paired with a 44.5kW (60bhp) electric motor – Transmission-Mounted Electric Device (TMED). System output is 139bhp, with 265Nm of torque. Drive to the front wheels is through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox (6DCT).

0-60mph in 10.4 seconds and has a top speed of 107mph

8.9 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack

up to 36 miles (58 km) in all-electric range, 26 miles (42 km) according to EPA

potential fuel economy of well over 200mpg and CO2 emissions of just 29g/km

drag coefficient (Cd) of .30

4,355mm long, 1,805mm wide and 1,535mm tall

curb weight to 1,594kg

luggage space – 324 litres