Kia Niro PHEV Shows Off New Facelift: Photos/Videos
Facelifted Kia Niro PHEV should be even more attractive
Kia presented at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show the updated Niro Plug-in Hybrid (and Niro Hybrid), which is now aligned with the newer all-electric Kia Niro EV.
Slight changes concerns both the exterior and interior (see list of changes here) so don’t expect any more EV range from the 8.9 kWh battery, above the 26 miles (42 km), according to EPA.
Below we attached live photos and videos from the Geneva Motor Show.
Kia Niro PHEV spec:
- 1.6-litre direct-injection petrol engine (104bhp and 147Nm) paired with a 44.5kW (60bhp) electric motor – Transmission-Mounted Electric Device (TMED). System output is 139bhp, with 265Nm of torque. Drive to the front wheels is through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox (6DCT).
- 0-60mph in 10.4 seconds and has a top speed of 107mph
- 8.9 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack
- up to 36 miles (58 km) in all-electric range, 26 miles (42 km) according to EPA
- potential fuel economy of well over 200mpg and CO2 emissions of just 29g/km
- drag coefficient (Cd) of .30
- 4,355mm long, 1,805mm wide and 1,535mm tall
- curb weight to 1,594kg
- luggage space – 324 litres
2 Comments on "Kia Niro PHEV Shows Off New Facelift: Photos/Videos"
Wish the battery range were more in line with the Clarity/Volt
Great bridge vehicle to get people into the plug-in realm, especially up here in Canada where high current chargers are very few and far between (literally).
Every mile on electricity is one less on gas. And while on gas, waaaaaay more efficient than popular CUVs.