2019 Kia Niro PHEV 3,500-Mile Test Drive Update: Video

It’s not the Niro EV, but rather the Niro PHEV that’s tested here.

Kia makes all sorts of versions of the Niro. The versions include the standard gasser, the plug-in hybrid Niro PHEV and the newer all-electric Niro EV.

It’s the Niro EV that we most often focus on here, as it’s a very long range yet affordable electric crossover.

However, for some, pure electric doesn’t fit just yet. That’s okay, as the Niro PHEV is a strong performer too.

The plug-in hybrid Niro goes up to 26 miles on a charge before the gas engine kicks in to offer a total range of 560 miles. Priced from just $28,500 (or below$25,00 after the federal tax credit), the Niro PHEV is a smart choice for those interested in a plug-in hybrid crossover that doesn’t break the bank.

Furthermore, if your commute is short and you have the ability to charge it often, a car like the Niro PHEV can be driven largely on battery power alone. Yes, you’ll burn some gas here and there, but the savings on fuel may be worth the additional upfront cost.

But what’s it like to put on some real miles in a Niro PHEV? After 3,500 miles behind the wheel of the plug-in hybrid Kia Niro PHEV, what does MotorWeek think of this plug-in crossover? Let’s find out.

