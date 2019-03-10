  1. Home
BY ERIC LOVEDAY

It’s not the Niro EV, but rather the Niro PHEV that’s tested here.

Kia makes all sorts of versions of the Niro. The versions include the standard gasser, the plug-in hybrid Niro PHEV and the newer all-electric Niro EV.

It’s the Niro EV that we most often focus on here, as it’s a very long range yet affordable electric crossover.

However, for some, pure electric doesn’t fit just yet. That’s okay, as the Niro PHEV is a strong performer too.

The plug-in hybrid Niro goes up to 26 miles on a charge before the gas engine kicks in to offer a total range of 560 miles. Priced from just $28,500 (or below$25,00 after the federal tax credit), the Niro PHEV is a smart choice for those interested in a plug-in hybrid crossover that doesn’t break the bank.

2018 Kia Niro PHEV Test Drive Review: Electrified Simplicity

Furthermore, if your commute is short and you have the ability to charge it often, a car like the Niro PHEV can be driven largely on battery power alone. Yes, you’ll burn some gas here and there, but the savings on fuel may be worth the additional upfront cost.

But what’s it like to put on some real miles in a Niro PHEV? After 3,500 miles behind the wheel of the plug-in hybrid Kia Niro PHEV, what does MotorWeek think of this plug-in crossover? Let’s find out.

Video description:

We’re 3,500 miles into our test of the Kia Niro PHEV and quite a bit of those have been powered by electricity alone.

2 Comments on "2019 Kia Niro PHEV 3,500-Mile Test Drive Update: Video"

Tom
I have the 2018. So far a great car. Some very clever features that get you a high value for the buck. The ICE runs almost more like the Nissan Note ePower in town. i.e. it runs a steady RPM (if it kicks on) for awhile then shuts off rather than stop/start/stop/start at every stop sign and light. And even the base model LX (which I have) has all the driver assistance safety features standard. The adaptive cruise control is quite good. And twice now the emergency braking has beaten me to the brake. Negatives? Mostly EV ‘teething’ I think—the confused service department for example. But really the only couple things are cheap door handles inside and out (well documented on forums) and the oddly fake looking ‘chrome’ plastic on the interior handles and shifter. Otherwise the interior materials are very good for a base model. Oh and the bluetooth for phone sucks bad. Luckily there’s plug in Android Auto which fixes that issue. Otherwise a very practical vehicle with a very well laid out and intuitive interior (thanks Mr Audi Engineer defector!) with good comfort/support even in base cloth seats.
9 minutes ago
Tom

Oh…don’t hit a raccoon at 82 MPH on the interstate. $5600 later…..big raccoon.

8 minutes ago