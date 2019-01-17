6 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Next-gen long-range are fantastic … in most ways.

My Electric Earth seems to love EVs and the whole concept surrounding the segment. He recently test drove the Hyundai Kona Electric, so it only made sense to check out the Kia Niro EV (e-Niro). Of course, we all know it’s a Robert De Niro favorite, but why?

The Kia Niro EV is a bit larger than the Hyundai Kona Electric, so it’s better for a big family. It also has a lengthy range. Not to mention a luxury-grade cabin and plenty of features.

So, what’s the negative kicker here?

As My Electric Earth points out, there’s nothing that’s actually wrong with the Kia itself. Instead, he believes that the lone issue is inadequate charging infrastructure, as well as charging speed. For those families that frequently set off on long road trips, this car just won’t do. Keep in mind, this YouTuber is not just discounting the Niro EV, but all long-range EVs at this point.

Furthermore, it’s even more important to understand that it’s not these electric cars that are the problem, but instead, the charging infrastructure constraints and the obvious lack of public locations.

